Two companies plan soybean crushing plants for northeastern Nebraska

It’s the tale of two soybean crushing facilities, each vying for an early start building a state-of-the-art manufacturing plant in northeastern Nebraska, just 70 miles apart.

Newly formed company Norfolk Crush LLC announced Feb. 3 it is developing a $375 million soybean crushing plant in Madison County, Nebraska, near Norfolk.

It followed a Jan. 28 announcement from Omaha-based cooperative Ag Processing Inc. (AGP) that it will build a soybean processing plant near David City, Nebraska.

Vast interest is coming from farmers, ranchers and agricultural businesses about the announcements.

The Norfolk facility would be able to crush 38.5 million bushels of soybeans annually, or 110,000 bushels a day, when it becomes operational in 2024. Company officials say the plant will create 50 jobs. On site, they will be able to unload trucks at 60,000 bushels per hour, saving farmers and truckers time when they deliver.

AGP’s build is said to be able to process over 50 million bushels of soybeans per year.

The competitive spirit of having two similar facilities, is being welcomed by Norfolk Crush.

“They’re a strong, well-managed company that’ll put together a nice project there, and I think both projects will have success in the broader market. I’m excited for all the soybean producers, and it’s a great thing,” said Nick Bowdish, managing member of Norfolk Crush.

Jeremy Wilhelm of Frontier Cooperative, a member-owner of AGP based in Lincoln, Nebraska, is also embracing having two soybean crush facilities in the region.