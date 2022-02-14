Two companies plan soybean crushing plants for northeastern Nebraska

It’s the tale of two soybean crushing facilities, each vying for an early start building a state-of-the-art manufacturing plant in northeastern Nebraska, just 70 miles apart.
Newly formed company Norfolk Crush LLC announced Feb. 3 it is developing a $375 million soybean crushing plant in Madison County, Nebraska, near Norfolk.
It followed a Jan. 28 announcement from Omaha-based cooperative Ag Processing Inc. (AGP) that it will build a soybean processing plant near David City, Nebraska.
Vast interest is coming from farmers, ranchers and agricultural businesses about the announcements.
The Norfolk facility would be able to crush 38.5 million bushels of soybeans annually, or 110,000 bushels a day, when it becomes operational in 2024. Company officials say the plant will create 50 jobs. On site, they will be able to unload trucks at 60,000 bushels per hour, saving farmers and truckers time when they deliver.
AGP’s build is said to be able to process over 50 million bushels of soybeans per year.
The competitive spirit of having two similar facilities, is being welcomed by Norfolk Crush.
“They’re a strong, well-managed company that’ll put together a nice project there, and I think both projects will have success in the broader market. I’m excited for all the soybean producers, and it’s a great thing,” said Nick Bowdish, managing member of Norfolk Crush.
Jeremy Wilhelm of Frontier Cooperative, a member-owner of AGP based in Lincoln, Nebraska, is also embracing having two soybean crush facilities in the region.
“It’s a good thing for farmers,” he said. “More demand for their product, and a great thing for local, rural communities.”
AGP operates under a similar situation in Council Bluffs, Iowa, he said, and he doesn’t think that having two relatively close plants would be a problem.
“In the proposed area, you either ship the soybeans on a train or truck them a long distance, so that’ll reduce that freight significantly for local producers and cooperatives like us,” Wilhelm said.
The owner of a Norfolk area feedyard said the announcements are huge news and not only will it benefit local farmers selling soybeans and livestock producers feeding soybean meal, but will also benefit the entire local economy.
“To me – it’s not a competition between them,” said Stephen Sunderman, who operates Sunderman Feedlot and serves as chairman of the Norfolk Economic Development Council. “There’s going to be a large increase in demand for soybean oil from the biofuel industry that there’s going to be a much larger need for soybean crush plants in the area. Adding further value to the crops we produce is how we’ll compound the return of our farm economy, and continue to produce opportunities for economic growth and success.”
The Norfolk plant will produce soybean meal, oil and hulls. Oil will be sold to many segments, from the food industry to the biodiesel industry, and the plant will make crude degummed soybean oil as well.
Norfolk Crush will produce 847,000 tons of soybean meal per year for livestock feed markets, 450 million pounds of crude soybean oil and 77,000 tons of pelleted soybean hulls.
The company is also building a soybean crush plant in Alta, Iowa, about 2 ½ hours from Norfolk, called Platinum Crush.
A Nebraska marketing official, who didn’t want to publicly comment, said there could be issues with supporting two processing plants. They will use all but 3 to 4 million bushels of the soybeans produced in Nebraska, indicating the potential need for bushels to come from other states.
Supporters see a big benefit in value-added agriculture.
Bowdish compared it to the growth in value that corn saw as ethanol developed. Soy-based biodiesel, opens the door to provide for even more fuel needs, for airlines and jet fuel, he said.
The Norfolk plant is waiting for approval from both the Norfolk City Council and the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy.
Norfolk Mayor Josh Moenning doesn’t anticipate any problems.
“I think it’s good for everyone,” he said. “Norfolk is agriculture-based, and this new addition, as a value-added ag venture will be a benefit both to the local Norfolk economy and area farmers by providing a new market for their products.”
The proposed site in Norfolk is between North First Street and Victory Road, north of the Northeast Industrial Highway. Groundbreaking on the 480-acre site is slated for this spring, and the plant should be operational in 2024.
David City’s AGP plant plans to begin operating in 2025.
Reporter Amy Hadachek is a two-time Emmy Award winning meteorologist and a storm chaser who earned her NWA and AMS Broadcast Meteorology Seals of Approval. She and her husband live on a diversified farm in Kansas. Reach her at amy.hadachek@midwestmessenger.com.