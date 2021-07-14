Two soybean districts have contested elections

The Nebraska Soybean Board will have candidates running for the board in districts 1 and 3. Ballots are due by July 30.
Anne Meis, running for re-election, and Brandon Rosberg will represent District 1. Rebecca Kreikemeier and Ruth Ready will represent District 3.
Ballots will be going out on July 15 in those districts. Qualified producers who do not receive a ballot by July 19, should call 402-564-5827 to request one. Return ballots should be postmarked by July 30.
District 1 includes the counties of Antelope, Boyd, Cedar, Holt, Knox, Madison and Pierce.
Anne Meis is from Elgin in Antelope County.
“As a board member, I feel a responsibility to invest your checkoff dollars in programs that will increase the demand and value of our soybeans,” she said. “I dig deep into proposals for their effectiveness by asking questions, reading outside sources and reviewing past effectiveness.”
She was elected as chairwoman of USFRA, which is a national farmer-led organization advancing sustainability leadership of the U.S. food and agriculture sector
Brandon Rosberg is from Bloomfield in Knox County.
“I would like the opportunity to serve on the Nebraska Soybean Board to be a voice for all soybean producers in my district and the state,” he said. “I would like to see more domestic use of soybeans and soybean products here in the United States.”
While international trade is important for soy products and maintaining existing relationships is important, Rosberg said newly cultivated, domestic demand would create a stronger and more consistent market for producers.
District 3 consists of Butler, Colfax, Dodge, Douglas, Sarpy, Saunders and Washington counites.
Rebecca Kreikemeier is from Bellwood in Butler County.
“I would say my most important concern for the Nebraska Soybean Board would be how we are adapting our current practices and keeping step with the rapidly changing web-based world our farmers are confronted with,” she said. “We need to look at the world through the eyes of future farmers and not abandon the commitment of excellence of our past producers.”
Ruth Ready is from Scribner in Dodge County. She served as a Midwest Messenger Producer Progress Reporter from 2019 to 2020.
“As a member of the Nebraska Soybean Board, I look forward to helping other farmers be successful in their soybean growing and marketing efforts,” she said. “Strengthening connections with other parts of the soybean complex is also of interest to me. All parts of the soybean production, marketing and utilization chain are vital and need to be supported.”
The District 6 position on the Nebraska Soybean Board will be taken by Larry Tonniges of Utica. He ran unopposed; therefore, no election will be held.
To view farmer biographies and more election information, visit:
nebraskasoybeans.org/your-voting-guide-for-the-nebraska-soybean-board-2021-elections