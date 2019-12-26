There are some intriguing results from this year’s First seed test plots.
Despite the best efforts of catastrophic flooding in eastern Nebraska, the integrity of the seed plots scattered throughout the region held up and then some, according to Corey Rozenboom, a Nebraska First field manager. That’s curveball No. 1.
“We were pleasantly surprised during harvest to see pretty good yield considering the lateness of planting and delay of harvest,” Rozenboom said. “What stood out to me was that we still had exceptional crop health in both soybeans and corn. During a wet year, we would’ve expected to see a lot of diseases. But we saw a lot of healthy plants still standing strong, and experienced very little crop loss or lodging in the plots.”
Curveball No. 2 is that 2019’s adverse growing conditions might just be the Holy Grail for which eastern Nebraska producers have been questing. With flooding concerns already on the horizon, 2019’s seed testing results could be critical as producers look for maximum yielding corn and soybean seeds and begin to make their purchase decisions for 2020.
Rozenboom said this year’s First results are saying important things about yield stability.
“Because nobody can really predict the weather from one year to the next, it’s wise to choose and select those corn and soybean products that have yield stability,” Rozenboom explained. “Choose good yield stability across different environments. That will give you some confidence that hybrid you select will do reasonably well if it’s a dry year or a wet year.”
He added that because the 2019 First seed plots were spread throughout such a large testing area, the seeds that performed well this year really tell the tale of yield stability that some producers need.
Bearing those things in mind, Rozenboom said it’s vital for producers understand and carefully review seed plot results from numerous sources, including their own fields. Compiling data from several entities is the most effective way to form an educated hypothesis on yield potential and get the best bang for your buck.
“(Testing plot results) can really be used to increase their bottom line if they make careful selections,” Rozenboom commented.
He stressed the importance of producers being a proactive part of the seed testing process each year, as well. As seed companies provide the hybrids directly to First for testing, if a farmer’s favorite hybrid is missing, Rozenboom said he or she should contact the seed company and request that it be included in next year’s trials.
And if a producer is interested in applying to volunteer as a First test plot host, there’s an enrollment form on the website: http://www.firstseedtests.com/volunteer-to-host-a-test-site.shtml.
“Thank you to the First farmers who work with us and cooperate with us to make the trials a success,” Rozenboom said. “They had plenty going on in their own farms, as well as with the plot work. In scenarios like this season, we’re concerned about the quality of plot work we perform, but (it) went very well.
“It’s a great resources for farmers, and we look forward to seeing what seed companies have to offer for next year, as well.”
Katy Moore can be reached at katy.moore@lee.net.