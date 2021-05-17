UNL creating app to help reduce field worker exposure to pesticides

Pesticide exposure is a safety issue on the farm. Whether it be from drift or spilled chemicals, farmers are at risk while the sprayers are moving. However, what about the risk after the spraying is complete?
Joe Luck, associate director Eastern Nebraska Research, Extension and Education Center, and masters student Nate Thorson, have secured grant funding through the USDA’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture to develop an app that gives field workers real-time updates on when it’s safe to enter a field after spraying.
The idea came to them as they were exploring ways to use data coming off the farm. While Luck and his fellow researchers were working to figure out when spraying occurred on operations, Thorson came in and was able to blend his study of precision agriculture with their work.
“Dr. Luck presented this as a potential option and looking into it, we realized there wasn’t anything like it,” Thorson said.
He and Luck said they realized that real-time information on when spraying was done and when it would be safe to return simply does not exist.
In late 2019, Thorson began backend work to automate the process of providing spraying information. They submitted a grant proposal in mid-2020. In mid-March, it was announced that Thorson and Luck were granted $299,529 for operational expenses to make the app work.
While the funding has recently been secured, Thorson has been working on the backend structures for many months now and believes he is in a good place to begin work in earnest.
Acquiring the data, however, will be another story.
The data on spraying, requires farmer cooperation but that is something that both Luck and Thorson said comes with the territory of working with Extension research projects.
“Farmers if they see and get some value out of it, they are very willing to share that data,” Luck said.
“It will come down to if a producer wants to use this application, they’ll be able to sign in and grant access to their program,” Thorson said.
While figuring out the timing of sprayings is important, Luck said a real understanding of how chemicals drift and move across the field is also important. In the past, the Nebraska Extension team has worked with detailed spray mapping which can help provide detailed information on how safe a field would be to re-enter.
“We created some maps that were highly detailed based on software feedback and it was just striking how poor application uniformity was,” Luck said.
While securing funding is important for any research project, Luck said this specific grant will provide Thorson the ability to beta test the application. With money to reach out and partner with producers, Luck said the app will be truly complete in the long run.
“We’ll be able to partner with folks out in the field,” he said.
