UNL creating app to help reduce field worker exposure to pesticides

Pesticide exposure is a safety issue on the farm. Whether it be from drift or spilled chemicals, farmers are at risk while the sprayers are moving. However, what about the risk after the spraying is complete?

Joe Luck, associate director Eastern Nebraska Research, Extension and Education Center, and masters student Nate Thorson, have secured grant funding through the USDA’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture to develop an app that gives field workers real-time updates on when it’s safe to enter a field after spraying.

The idea came to them as they were exploring ways to use data coming off the farm. While Luck and his fellow researchers were working to figure out when spraying occurred on operations, Thorson came in and was able to blend his study of precision agriculture with their work.

“Dr. Luck presented this as a potential option and looking into it, we realized there wasn’t anything like it,” Thorson said.

He and Luck said they realized that real-time information on when spraying was done and when it would be safe to return simply does not exist.

In late 2019, Thorson began backend work to automate the process of providing spraying information. They submitted a grant proposal in mid-2020. In mid-March, it was announced that Thorson and Luck were granted $299,529 for operational expenses to make the app work.

While the funding has recently been secured, Thorson has been working on the backend structures for many months now and believes he is in a good place to begin work in earnest.