UNL Wheat Variety Tours coming to Grant, Nebraska

The UNL Wheat Variety Tours will host a tour in Grant, Nebraska at the UNL Stumpf International Wheat Center on June 21 at 10 a.m. MDT.
The statewide tours begin in Jefferson County on June 9 and end in Banner County on June 23.
The UNL Wheat Variety Tours give wheat growers across the state the opportunity to learn more about what wheat varieties are available to them for their area.
The tour stop in Grant will consist of a field tour that covers both wheat varieties and research. The field tour will then be followed by lunch and the introduction of UNL researchers.
To register for the tour, visit https://extension.unl.edu/statewide/westcentral/winter-wheat-variety-trials-2022/ or contact Kathy Mailand at (308) 352- 4340.
For more information or questions about the UNL Wheat Variety Tours, contact Amanda Easterly at aeasterly2@unl.edu or (308) 254-3918 or contact Cody Creech at ccreech2@unl.edu or (308) 632-1266.