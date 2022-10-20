What’s been bugging fall harvest

Even before farmers in the central Plains became immersed in fall harvest, pests had already been bugging them in some milo and soybean fields.

In north central Kansas, milo is trying to win the battle with the pests.

In Kansas, second generation chinch bugs have been increasing as a problem in milo over the past five years or so.

“They are responsible for the reddening (chlorosis) seen on the stalk below the panicle, and they can affect yield if they infest the panicle itself; prior to exertion. Mostly, they don’t. They don’t usually cause lodging, but in such dry conditions, the stalks will be weak and roots will not be well developed,” said JP Michaud, Professor of Entomology at Kansas State University. There have been reports of some stalk rot too.

Regarding the soybean defoliation, it could be a number of things, Michaud said, but is most likely green clover worm at this time of year. Late planted beans will be most at risk, but if pods are set, it may be less of a concern.

Meanwhile, as of mid-September, there weren’t any reports received about chinch bug damage across the Kansas border and into Nebraska.

“I haven’t heard any reports of chinch bug damage in Nebraska. In soybeans, the major concern in Nebraska would be areas that had hail damage earlier and were replanted late. Late season insects will move into the later maturing fields and concentrate there as the earlier planted crops mature,” said Robert Wright, professor of entomology and extension specialist at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Those insects could include bean leaf beetles, grasshoppers or stink bugs, Wright said, and he advised that growers should scout those late planted crops and treat if needed based on insect numbers and damage.

Growers should also be aware of the pre-harvest interval of insecticides they use this time or year, or if there are any restrictions on grazing or harvesting for silage and hay if those are intended uses, Wright advised.

In west central Nebraska near Holdrege, there have been chinch bugs problems regarding lawn buffalo grass issues.

“Chinch bugs can pose problems leading to lodging and premature head drop, since these insects are sucking nutrition from the plant and injecting toxins back into the plants,” said Todd Whitney, Nebraska Extension-Cropping Systems, Soil Health and Water Educator. Also, extended drought will cause increased insect and disease pressure when plants are already under stress. During this time of year, insect control is likely not recommended, Whitney said.

Spraying plant defoliation products this fall may speed harvest, and earlier harvest may decrease potential harvest losses. Bean leaf beetles are likely the insect species feeding on the soybean pods and leaves.

There’s no data on efficacy of any treatments or treatment timing for second generation chinch bugs on fully grown sorghum plants, as historically only the first generation nymphs have required treatment on seedlings emerging next to wheat.

Second generation are hard to kill because it requires trying to kill both nymphs and adults, and infestation by adults is not going to have any synchronized peak, but will occur over an extended period. It’s also difficult because the bugs are always hiding behind leaf sheaths or in protected locations, and they have many more hiding places on full grown plants.

“This also makes it hard to sample them, so you are only going to notice the damage as it develops,” Michaud said.

Some farmers in Kansas say they sprayed for chinch bugs in the past, but that the spraying didn’t seem to hit the mark. That doesn’t surprise Michaud.

“I suspect that boot stage would have to be targeted, just before panicle emergence. Some damage would be evident at that stage, but more severe damage to the emergent panicles might be prevented,” Michaud said, adding that although he’s unsure about their role in lodging. They are unlikely to be the cause of that on their own.

So, there is still the question of what to use, and how much. In his estimation, although he hasn’t tested it, Sivanto insecticide from Bayer Crop Science would be the best product to use, at the max rate, as it is registered for chinch bugs in turf and has translaminar activity.

It will penetrate the leaves and doesn’t have to hit the bugs directly, Michaud said. Although not registered for this pest on sorghum, it is registered for sorghum aphid, so it would be at growers own risk to use and at least have a shot at getting rid of what’s bugging them.