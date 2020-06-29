Nebraska Extension is pleased to present the 6th annual Crop Scouting Competition for Nebraska youth. Youth interested in crops have the opportunity to learn about crop growth & development and basic crop scouting principles.
Don’t know a lot about crops? Ask a local agronomist to assist by providing a short lesson on crop production. You can have the agronomist meet with youth a little during each meeting or outside of the meeting. This is one way to engage those youth interested in crops.
This contest will be held virtually this year on Tuesday, July 28. Teams of middle school through high school students (those completing 7-12th grades) from across Nebraska are invited to participate. With the virtual option, there will be a limited space to the first 10 teams who register. Teams will compete in a fun, group online game instead of the written individual test. The scouting exercises will enable teams to work together via Zoom. They will be given a scenario or task to complete and communicate their answers to the Nebraska Extension judge.
Clubs or other organizations may enter a team composed of three to five participants. An adult team leader must guide students through the process. Team leaders could be FFA advisors, crop consultants, extension staff, coop employees, etc.
Top-scoring teams win prizes: $500 for first, $250 for second, $100 for third place. Teams are expected to know the basics of scouting corn and soybean fields. This includes crop staging; looking for patterns of crop injury; disease, insect and weed seedling identification; etc. Other topics many include but are not limited to, pesticide safety, nutrient disorders, and herbicide injury.
New opportunities in 2020
A free package of study materials will be mailed to each team that registers by the deadline. When teams register, they will receive one package, sent to every team sponsor who provides an address. Study materials will include:
- Weed, Disease & insect guide
- Corn and soybean field guide
- A magnifier for your phone camera (if funding allows)
- Additional promotional items
Starting soon, different Nebraska Extension agronomist/specialists will share some scouting information and answer your questions through “Office hours with an Agronomist”. The office hours are open to all youth in grades 7-12. No registration required. A link will be posted on this webpage on the day of the office hours that will direct you to a Zoom meeting to participate.
More information about the crop scouting competition and instructions on how to register a team are available online. Teams can register at: https://go.unl.edu/cropscoutingreg.
Teams must be registered by Wednesday, July 15. This program is sponsored by Nebraska Independent Crop Consultant Association and Nebraska Extension.