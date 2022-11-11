Briar Rose Farms about to bloom

Family bonds over farm work, military service

Every rose has its thorns.

Briar Rose Farms LLC near Humboldt, Nebraska has endured thorny patches but is on the cusp of blooming. The family-run business is expanding its availability beyond the farmers market to online sales.

Brenda and Andy Dutcher have been farming together since their marriage in 1988. Now their four grown children and grandchildren are also involved in the farming operations, which includes milk cows, laying hens, broiler chickens, beef and pork.

Agriculture is not the only bond the family shares. Brenda and their four children have all served as members of the National Guard.

Brenda joined the National Guard on Aug. 25, 2009, just weeks before her 42nd birthday. She is currently a Sergeant First Class in the 267th Support Maintenance Company in the Nebraska Army National Guard.

Farming keeps her in shape in between drill weekends with the National Guard.

“Carrying five-gallon buckets is my 40-pound kettlebell exercise and trying to struggle a calf is my 90-pound sledge drag carry. Running a mile or two is my stress relief,” Brenda said.

Brenda is still adjusting to civilian life after a year away from the farm. On March 1, 2021, she left for the Senior Leadership Course at Camp Parks, California, then deployed to Djibouti, Africa three months later.

Near the end of her deployment, daughter Cassandra departed for Kuwait.

“I haven’t seen her in almost two years because she went over just as I was coming home,” Brenda said. “I missed her by two weeks.”

When Brenda returned to Nebraska March 11, 2022, the farm she left a year prior was “massive destruction.”

The 140 mph winds of the December derecho ripped tin roofs and sides off chicken and cattle sheds, flattened a cattle barn, shredded the tarps on the side of the dairy barn, crushed the windmill blades, scattered calf huts, and snapped off a 100-year-old pear tree at the base of the stump.

The grove of evergreen trees that once protected the house and buildings blew into the same structures.

“Trees were laying against the side of the house,” Brenda said.

She was given the option to return home but declined because the family could not afford to lose her veteran benefits.

The farm has been in Brenda’s family for years. Her parents, John and Betty Gutzmer, purchased the 120-acre farm in 1966 from her great-aunt. Her father built the milking parlor in 1981. The following year, he was diagnosed with muscular dystrophy and they sold all but a handful of cows so that Brenda could show in 4-H. She milked the cows through high school and college.

In June 1988, Brenda and Andy started Dutcher Dairy. Later, the couple started A&B Country Chicken after Brenda completed the educational program Annie’s Project: Empowering Women in Agriculture. The family raised 3,000 free range meat chickens, 780 dozen eggs and six hogs annually to sell at the farmers market, along with milking cows.

It was not until daughter Cassandra showed a great interest in dairying and went to college for dairy science that they increased milk production from 75 to 150 milking cows. This was the same time that Brenda joined the Nebraska National Guard.

In 2014 the Dutchers constructed a 200-cow free stall barn to accommodate their growing herd of over 300 head of livestock.

But within a few years, the thorns began protruding at Briar Rose Farms. The year 2018 was marked with many hardships. Then debt began accumulating.

“We had several rough years,” Brenda said. “Things were looking pretty good, then COVID happened and almost bankrupt us.”

Andy had double bypass surgery.

They stopped selling milk to the Dairy Farmers of America (DFA), trying to stay afloat.

Son Austin was hurt in a National Guard accident.

Four grandchildren passed away, three at birth.

Son-in-law Scott passed away at age 35.

Then in December 2020, they sold all but 40 milk cows and 20 heifers.

“We kind of lost our enthusiasm for farming,” Brenda said. She still wanted to farm but was unsure how to make a living doing it.

While stationed in Africa, Brenda was introduced to regenerative farming by reading the book “Dirt to Soil: One Family’s Journey into Regenerative Agriculture” by Gabe Brown. This sparked a change in her perspective about farming and life.

“I got really inspired to keep farming,” Brenda said. “I found out while on deployment that I am not meant for an office job. I worked 10 months in an office without windows—that is not me. I like to work outside and I love my livestock.”

She began researching regenerative agriculture practices and listening to podcasts by Justin Rhodes, Joel Salatin, Gabe Brown and others.

She learned about rebuilding the soil through cover crops and intense pasture management, as well as manure management and chicken tractors.

Over the next six months, Brenda wrote a 10-page business plan. She applied for a grant from the Farmer Veteran Coalition and was awarded $4,000. This grant paid for most of the $5,800 enclosed trailer she purchased to haul five freezers of meat, tables, coolers and display cases to the Haymarket Farmers Market in Lincoln, where she planned to sell her goods.

When Brenda returned home in March, she “started from ground zero.” The farm was in shambles from the storm, and the start of the farmers market season was just weeks away.

“I was putting out one fire after another,” Brenda said. “I would fix one roof on a chicken house as the next group of chicks came in.”

To make processing chickens more efficient, the family renovated part of the basement to meet state meat processing specifications. Improvements included lining the walls and ceiling with whitewash, installing a three-basin sink and separate hand sink and mounting adequate lighting. A licensed inspector visits routinely.

The Dutchers raise 1,500 red ranger broiler chickens and an additional 150 Loman red laying hens, all free range. Brenda and Austin dress 25-30 chickens a week to sell at the farmers market, a decrease from the 125 chickens they used to process and sell weekly in the early 2000s.

“That’s a lot of chickens to butcher,” Brenda said.

Consumer preferences have changed. Before, customers wanted whole chickens. Now the chicken sells best if separated by cut; boneless chicken breast and thighs are most popular, Brenda said.

Brenda was also surprised by how well pork sales have been fairing at the farmers market.

“Our pork sales are phenomenal. I didn’t know we would sell that much pork,” Brenda said.

She purchased feeder pigs from TD Niche Pork, a small farm near Elk Creek, Nebraska. After reaching market weight, the pork is processed locally at Den’s Country Meats in Table Rock, Nebraska.

This October, Brenda purchased breeding stock to increase her pork production: three gilts and one boar. Referred to as Idaho pasture pigs, they are a cross between Duroc, old Berkshire and Kunekune. They are a “true grazing pig” with gentle dispositions, perfectly suited for her regenerative farming practices and her grandchildren.

The pork and poultry are integral to the symbiotic relationship Brenda is creating on her farm. The pigs break up the soil, while the chickens control flies and provide additional compost for the fields. The dairy cows contribute manure, milk and whey. All the milk they don’t sell feeds the pigs, chickens and 11 bottle calves she kept back as replacement heifers and market steers.

“The milk is high in protein and other minerals, so it cuts down on supplements added to the feed,” said Brenda, who grinds her own feed rations to know exactly what her animals are being fed.

The Dutchers had to reduce the milking cow herd this September, downsizing to a “jelly bean herd” as Brenda affectionately referred to her remaining 12 head of cows. The combination of brown Swiss, milking shorthorn, Holstein, Jersey and other crossbred cows produce a milk that is thicker and creamier than Holstein milk but not too rich.

Since the milk is raw, it must be sold on the farm. Brenda would like to acquire the equipment necessary to pasteurize the milk and expand her business.

“I would love to pasteurize it if I can find a way to finance that part,” she said.

The cows produce approximately 40 gallons of milk a day. When she transitioned to regenerative agriculture and a more grass-based ration, milk production decreased from five to three gallons a day per head. This year, lack of rain has prevented growing sufficient pasture or cover crops so Brenda has resorted to high-quality hay, alfalfa and corn.

The Dutchers are fortunate that all the grandchildren live close by to help with the chores around the farm.

“My grandkids are really important to me, so I make time and incorporate them into jobs,” Brenda said. “They love to help Grandma.”

This also allows Brenda to join her two most important values in life: her animals and family.

“I have a passion for cows and kids,” Brenda said. “We have 16 grandchildren, four in heaven.”

All under the age of 11, her grandchildren are expert egg collectors. They pitch hay and carry buckets to feed the animals, as well as help make kolaches and angel food cake with the extra eggs. They also help at the farmers market on the weekends.

But the farmers market season is nearing a close. Even with an extension of the Sunday market into the third weekend in November and the annual holiday market later this year, Brenda is concerned about the future.

Especially with the medical prognosis Andy received in mid-October, requiring surgery.

This will be a test to see if Briar Rose Farms can sustain itself, Brenda said. They rely on Andy’s income from Decker Truck Line Inc., but he will not be able to work for six weeks post-surgery.

Faced with another thorn, Brenda is relying on her faith, believing “God has another purpose.”

“I’m going to have to hand this one over. I am not sure how this is going to work, Lord,” Brenda said.

Despite yet another setback, Brenda is maintaining optimism. She purchased shingles for the house and has a small forest of oak trees waiting in pots to plant in place of the stumps surrounding the farm.

Plus, the website for online sales has officially opened. See the poultry, beef, pork and dairy products Briar Rose has to offer at https://www.briarrosefarms.com/

Best of all, Cassandra is set to come home from deployment at the end of November.

Life may not always be a bed of roses, but the Dutcher family is making the best of their situation to prepare Briar Rose Farms for the next generation.