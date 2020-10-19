The U.S. dairy is aiming to be carbon neutral by 2050.
That “Net Zero Initiative” is push for “bold climate change action” announced by U.S. Dairy Innovation Center Oct. 14.
Detailing the steps taken to reach that goal, Dairy Management Inc.’s Krysta Harden, said that the initiative will focus on research and on-farm pilots to help push them to their goal of eliminating their carbon footprint.
Harden is the executive vice president of global environmental strategy for the checkoff program. She spoke on a webinar announcing the Net Zero Initiative.
The most recent environmental impact study in 2008 said that the dairy industry accounts for roughly 2% of all greenhouse gas emissions in the U.S.
“We have a 20% smaller carbon footprint since 2007,” she said.
The Net Zero Initiative has four focus areas: feed production, manure handling and production, cow care efficiency, and on-farm energy efficiency and renewable energy. Through these focus areas, Harden said teams from all aspects of the dairy industry – including the Dairy Innovation Center – will help producers figure out the best practices on an individual level.
“We recognize there is no one-size-fits-all solution,” she said.
Mike Haddad, the chairman of the Dairy Innovation Center, said they are in a good position to reach this goal as it’s the goal of every producer becoming more efficient on the farm – with or without the initiative. Coupling their expertise over the last 11 years at the Innovation Center, Haddad said they can share best practices and backup their goal to become carbon neutral.
The sustainability aspect of the initiative will drive producers to become carbon neutral naturally, according to Steve Maddox, a dairy farmer from California who serves as vice-chairman of Dairy Management Inc.
As dairy margins continue to squeeze, farmers already practice new and more efficient ways to produce milk, Maddox said, noting those efforts mean dairy farmers now using a tenth of the land they used to use to produce a gallon of milk.
As the initiative grows and scales up, Maddox said it’s crucial to involve as many farmers as possible.
“We need to have some tests and establish good and bad practices. If you have two dairymen in the room, you have three opinions on how to do things,” he said jokingly. “We need to just get information to them.”
The first big partner in the initiative is the Nestle food company. With a five-year, $10 million commitment the company is helping to begin on-farm pilot projects and research to lower carbon emissions of dairy operations nationwide. Harden said she hopes the effort with Nestle begins a long list of partners to help reach their goal of making more sustainable products.
Many farmers have already reached out with unique ideas to consider for the initiative, according to Harden.
“Investments made today are critical to creating sustainable systems of the future,” she said.