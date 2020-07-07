Nebraska’s Kristopher Bousquet leads the board of directors
The Central Plains Dairy Expo board of directors elected Nebraska’s Kristopher Bousquet as the new president met June 19. Bousquet serves as Nebraska State Dairy Association’s executive director and Midwest Dairy’s farm relations manager in Nebraska.
Olga Reuvekamp, Minnesota Agriculture and Rural Leadership executive director, stepped into the vice president role. Kari Jungemann of Lazy J Dairy LLC in Wosley, South Dakota, became the new sec-retary-treasurer.
Jungemann and Michael Reecy, Farm Credit Services of America, vice president dairy industry, attend-ed their first meeting as dairy expo board members. Deb Wehde of Agropur, Gary Vande Vegte of Van Bruggen & Vande Vegte, PC, and Christina Zuiderveen of Black Soil Dairy retired from the board of di-rectors.
This year’s dairy expo in late March was canceled due to COVID-19. The 2021 Central Plains Dairy Expo will be held March 23-25, in Sioux Falls.
Dairy Expo board elects new executive committee
