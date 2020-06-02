Increasing global access to protein – specifically dairy protein – is important for growing children.
That message, and specifically how dairy benefits the growth process of children, is detailed in a series of recently published research papers by Global Dairy Platform. The non-profit organization is made up of dairy companies, associations and scientists who partnered with the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations.
As part of the worldwide goal of feeding nearly 10 billion people by year 2050, these latest findings examine how to help 151 million children in the world under 5 suffering from hunger. Food deprivation resulting in undernourishment is said to impact more than 800 million people, an increased of 40 million in the last three years.
Hunger is particularly damaging to children because it stunts their growth and intellectual development in irreversible ways. It also increases their risk of chronic disease later in life. United Nations member states have called for a 40% reduction in the number of children under 5 with stunted growth.
“Child growth failure occurs mainly in the first two years of life, starting around six months when breast milk can no longer provide all nutrients required for healthy growth and development,” said Donald Moore, the Global Dairy Platform’s executive director. “Consuming plant-based diets high in rice, wheat, maize and starchy roots and tubers in this time-frame contribute to child under-nutrition. Dairy is one of the solutions.”
The 20th anniversary of World Milk Day is June 1, kicking off Dairy Month in the U.S.
World Milk Day was established by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations to recognize the importance of milk as a global food, and to celebrate the dairy sector. This year’s theme is “Dairy’s Role in a Responsible and Sustainable Food System,” to focus on dairy’s contributions relating to health and nutrition, environmental sustainability and socioeconomic development.
Dairy’s role in global nutrition is showcased in this latest research paper, the second in a series on how dairy can help with socioeconomic challenges articulated in the UN’s 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. The first research paper in the series, “Dairy Development’s Impact on Poverty Reduction,” examines how dairy can lift rural families and communities out of poverty.
“That study found that dairy development makes a significant contribution to poverty reduction, both at the community and household level,” Moore said.
The new study explores the causal relationship between the ownership of dairy animals and dairy consumption, and child growth in low- and middle-income countries. Particularly in rural, low-income settings in eastern Africa, the study found owning dairy animals means kids drink more milk and in turn, they are taller, weigh more and have a higher body mass index.
Global Dairy Platform is already working on the third paper in the series, investigating the link between dairy and empowering socially disadvantaged groups, including women and youth. The paper should be published in 2021.
“We believe that dairy is part of future food systems, as it has a wide variety of benefits, especially in the areas of nutrition, health, environment and socioeconomic development,” said Moore.
