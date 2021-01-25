Jersey cows produce milk high in protein, butterfat

On the JJC Dairy near Beaver Crossing, Nebraska, Jason and Jodi Cast have been milking Jersey cattle since about 2010, and it pays off.

Because of their efficiency, “you get more bang for your buck,” Jodi Cast said.

Jerseys do not produce as much milk as Holsteins, but they are well-known for having a high percentage of components like protein and butterfat.

“The Jerseys probably make more for us for the solids versus the volume,” Cast said. Jerseys usually run 5% for the components, up towards 5.3%. “If you’re looking for components, the Jersey is a lot more efficient.”

Along with its high component milk, the Jersey cattle breed is known for its soft brown eyes and long eyelashes. They are usually fawn in color but can be any shade of brown, from light tan to nearly black. Purebreds have a lighter band around their muzzles, a dark switch, and black hooves.

The breed originated on the Island of Jersey, a small British island in the English Channel off the coast of France. They are one of the world’s oldest dairy breeds, and were first recorded as a separate breed around 1700. Originally cattle on the island were known as Alderney cattle, but that name is no longer used.

Jerseys are smaller in size, with cows averaging from 900 to 1,100 pounds and bulls from 1,200 to 1,800 pounds. They are efficient eaters and, because of their smaller size, consume less.

Because of their size, they tend to take concrete flooring better, but the Casts are always looking to make their Jerseys comfortable at their Beaver Creek dairy. In the winter, they have sand-filled stalls where they can get inside and out of the elements. If the weather is nice, with no rain or mud, they go outside on dirt.

“That’s always good for their legs, to get them off concrete for a while,” Cast said.

In the summer, the family puts out fans and sprinklers to cool them down. Like all good cattlemen and women, they vaccinate, too.

“We do all these things we can to keep them healthy and happy,” Cast said.

Even if they don’t outperform Holsteins in volume of milk produced, Jerseys still do well. For the Casts, the cows in their herd can produce up to 10 times their body weight per lactation. The Casts don’t breed them until at least 60 days after calving. If the cow is still producing well, they’ll dry them up within 60 days before calving.

The Jersey breed is curious, Cast said: “They’re friendly and they like people. They come up to anybody at the fence and nose around.”

She thinks they’re smart as well, “because they can tell when they’re getting on your last nerve,” she joked. They tend to be faster, in part because of their smaller size.

The only disadvantage that Cast sees to the breed is their small calving size, which can also be an advantage. Averaging 50 pounds at birth, in the winter they can freeze to death, she said.

“They don’t have a lot of extra meat on them,” she said. “We watch them pretty close if we calve any in the winter.”

Small size makes for more comfortable animals in the summer.

“They take the heat better than the big animals do,” Cast said.

Jason Cast is the third generation on the family farm. He and Jodi bought the farm when his parents, Kenny and Dolores, retired. They milk about 170 cows twice a day.

The couple has six kids: Garrett, 15, quadruplets Grant, Olivia, Ben and Alex, 13, and Henry, 5.

All the kids help in the barn and know the cows, even without looking at tag numbers.

“Then can tell you what she had as a calf, and they know the sires of quite a few of them,” their mother said.

Jodi, who grew up on an Amherst, Nebraska dairy farm, didn’t plan on being in the business past her growing up years.

“When I was a senior in high school, I swore I’d never milk another cow,” she said with a laugh.

She loves the cows and the quality family time they provide.

“When Jason and I used to milk together (without the kids), that’s when you talk about everything - what you want, your dreams for the cows and the dairy. That’s when you connect,” Cast said.

Now it’s the same with the kids in the barn.

“They talk about what they want to do in the future and how many cows they want to milk,” she said. “You’re forced to be together, and somebody has to listen to you.”

One of the Jerseys from the Cast dairy was featured on social media as part of the Adopt A Cow program. Dairy cattle are showcased for a week, with school children following that animal and its activities. This year, nursing homes have been part of the program, as they search for activities to do because of COVID-19 restrictions.

Jason Cast has served on the National All Jersey Board, the marketing arm of the American Jersey Cattle Association, for the past five years.

Beef Breeds is a feature of the Midwest Messenger highlighting different breeds in the cattle and dairy industries.

Ruth Nicolaus can be reached at editorial@midwestmessenger.com.

