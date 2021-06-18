State focuses on dairy growth

Interest has increased dramatically in expanding dairy opportunities in Nebraska. Here’s why:

Nebraska has significantly expanded its annual corn and soybean production over the last decade, and authors of a new study say that creates an opportunity to expand livestock production and processing across Nebraska. It will all have a subsequent economic impact on rural economies.

In turn, ideas are bubbling over about the chance to significantly expand the dairy cattle industry in Nebraska by bringing in a cluster of dairies along with a dairy processor for either fluid milk, cheese, butter or yogurt.

Coinciding with June Dairy Month, the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and several agencies released the study, “The Economic Impact of Dairy Processing Expansion in Nebraska,” which was discussed during a June 17 webinar.

The study compared three Nebraska communities – Grand Island, Norfolk and South Sioux City – which all have shovel-ready sites for any company interested in building in Nebraska. The study found a butter plant would have the largest impact, followed by cheese.

The impact trickles down to Nebraska’s crop fields. The study’s authors learned that, when considering additional feeds, corn would be the largest feed demand, followed by hay and soybean meal.

“This will create pressure on local crop production to either switch crops to support dairies or put pressure on local cash prices, and possibly raise prices,” said Elliott Dennis, assistant professor of livestock economics at UNL, who authored the study with UNL colleagues Eric Thompson, economics professor and director of the Bureau of Business Research, and Ellie Foral, an undergraduate research student.