State focuses on dairy growth

Interest has increased dramatically in expanding dairy opportunities in Nebraska. Here’s why:
Nebraska has significantly expanded its annual corn and soybean production over the last decade, and authors of a new study say that creates an opportunity to expand livestock production and processing across Nebraska. It will all have a subsequent economic impact on rural economies.
In turn, ideas are bubbling over about the chance to significantly expand the dairy cattle industry in Nebraska by bringing in a cluster of dairies along with a dairy processor for either fluid milk, cheese, butter or yogurt.
Coinciding with June Dairy Month, the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and several agencies released the study, “The Economic Impact of Dairy Processing Expansion in Nebraska,” which was discussed during a June 17 webinar.
The study compared three Nebraska communities – Grand Island, Norfolk and South Sioux City – which all have shovel-ready sites for any company interested in building in Nebraska. The study found a butter plant would have the largest impact, followed by cheese.
The impact trickles down to Nebraska’s crop fields. The study’s authors learned that, when considering additional feeds, corn would be the largest feed demand, followed by hay and soybean meal.
“This will create pressure on local crop production to either switch crops to support dairies or put pressure on local cash prices, and possibly raise prices,” said Elliott Dennis, assistant professor of livestock economics at UNL, who authored the study with UNL colleagues Eric Thompson, economics professor and director of the Bureau of Business Research, and Ellie Foral, an undergraduate research student.
There’s potential for development in many locations throughout the state, but the real challenge will be for the economic development folks to bring in a plant, Dennis said.
A large plant could have a $1 billion dollar impact, a medium-sized plant would have a $645 million dollar impact, and a small facility would still have a sizable impact of $328 million dollars, according to their analysis.
“We also took into account there would be employees who would spend money on households in the community,” Thompson said.
That multiplier effect gave them a sense of what the rewards could be for the local economy.
There is a $12,000 impact on a local community per cow, per year, the study found. This means that a 1,000-cow dairy contributes $12 million to the local economy every year.
State dairy officials say the study lets people know, Nebraska is “open for business.”
“We showed three of our sites that are ready across the state,” said Kris Bousquet, executive director of the Nebraska State Dairy Association. “When a dairy processing facility is looking at a site, they want to know whether there’s a certain population, or if dairy farms are nearby, and also proximity to other markets.”
He used Norfolk and Sioux City as examples, noting those areas are easily accessible to other locations. A lot of cheese markets in South Dakota, Iowa and southern Minnesota who could easily get to those locations.
“Nebraska is now extremely processor-recruitment focused,” Bousquet said. “We realize that without a new processing facility, Nebraska cannot grow its dairy sector and then we couldn’t discover new markets for our farmers.”
Those involved in the economic study want to show legislators, community members and others how significant the dairy industry is to Nebraska.
Bousquet encourages communities interested in dairy to reach out to his association to get potential sites ready for a dairy processor. A community may also need additional housing.
Adding to the rally around dairy, Gov. Pete Ricketts addressed elected officials, economic development personnel, bankers, and dairy producers from the South Sioux City, Norfolk and Grand Island area, on June 15, talking about how the communities are being analyzed as possible future dairy sites.
“Nebraska is a prime location for new investment with abundant resources and hardworking people, and working together, Nebraska can recruit additional processing capacity to our state, so we can grow opportunities for the next generation of dairy farmers,” Ricketts said in his statement June 15th.
The governor toured the Larson Robotic Dairy Farm in Creston, Nebraska, a family-owned dairy for over a century.
Kansas is also beefing up economic opportunities for dairy farmers, with a recent announcement by Hilmar Cheese Co. that it will build a new state-of-the art cheese and whey protein processing plant in Dodge City, Kansas. Hilmar’s groundbreaking is set for this summer, and the plant is expected to be fully operational in 2024. The new facility is expected to create 247 new jobs, and opportunities for the Dodge City community, as well as promoting growth for Kansas dairy producers.
At its California and Dalhart, Texas facilities, Hilmar Cheese employs 1,500 to process cheese and whey products.
Also in June, Dairy Management Inc. launched a monthly podcast to showcase how checkoff programs across the country are collaborating with dairy farmers to build dairy sales in today’s changing marketplace. Check out the podcast at https://dairycheckoffpodcast.com.
