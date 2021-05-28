Taste test: Tractor Test Lab ice cream is popular at UNL’s Dairy Store

A special ice cream created at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Dairy Store honors UNL’s Nebraska Tractor Test Laboratory, and it’s a popular flavor this June Dairy Month.

The Dairy Store at UNL’s east campus, which was recently relocated within the same building for easier access, made the flavor called Tractor Test Toffee in honor of the tractor lab’s 100th anniversary. A special celebration for the lab was supposed to be held in July 2020, but was canceled due to the pandemic. It’s being re-scheduled for two years out.

The commemorative ice cream, however, continues to be a hot scoop on campus and also for the many visitors at the Dairy Store, which produces 50 ice cream flavors throughout the year.

“We always have 16 flavors in our cabinet. The best sellers are Scarlet and Cream (our Nebraska flagship flavor), Cookies and Cream is a big seller, also 4-H Clover Mint (a mint chocolate chip), and the Tractor Test Toffee,” said Terry Howell, executive director of the UNL Food Processing Center who oversees the Dairy Store.

To create the special ice cream commemorating the university's Tractor Test Lab, Howell met with his friend Roger Hoy, director of the lab and faculty adviser to UNL's Quarter Scale Tractor Team.

The Dairy Store created three versions to choose between.

“The Tractor Test Toffee was my favorite,” Hoy said, adding, “I think I was invited as a courtesy but whoever turns down Dairy Store ice cream?”

A few student workers got to partake in the taste test, too.