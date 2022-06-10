Down to business: Kansas cowboy learns to rope in college

When Brent Hornbuckle wants to do something, he tries his heart out for it.

And that’s what happened when the Ottawa, Kansas, man decided he wanted to compete in rodeo.

He had ridden horses and attended a youth rodeo camp as a kid, but it wasn’t until his freshman year at Ft. Hays (Kan.) State University when he was introduced to the sport by friends who were on the rodeo team. Brent thought about being a bull rider, but that didn’t last long. His parents, Scott and Sara, owned a reining horse that wasn’t being ridden, so Brent decided to rope using that horse.

He got lots of help and advice from former Ft. Hays State assistant coach Ross Russell and “practiced as much as I could,” he said.

He trained his horse for the roping discipline as well. “We learned together, for the most part. The horse is really smart, so he took to it pretty easy.”

It’s unusual for a college-age person to take up roping; most ropers begin when they are kids. But Brent is not your average person, according to his college rodeo coach, Bronc Rumford.

College rodeo athletes “like Brent that haven’t rodeoed or ridden much or roped, for them in four years to get it, they’ve got to have a great work ethic. That’s the thing about Brent. He’ll work,” Bronc said.

In college, Brent’s work study was taking care of the school’s practice rodeo arena and the livestock. He was required to put in about thirty hours a week but it was closer to fifty hours, Bronc estimated. “I don’t want to work with him,” he joked. “He works too hard for me.”

Bronc was also impressed that Brent trained his own horse. “That amazes me,” he said. “Usually horses don’t do very good with a student who doesn’t know much about training, but his horse is as amazing as he is.”

It wasn’t easy, but Brent has taken on difficult challenges before. “I’ve always had to work for anything I did, so it wasn’t anything new.” He compares rodeo to wrestling. “I had to work hard at (high school wrestling). I started wrestling in middle school, and a lot of kids start when they’re young. Kids start young in rodeo, too, so they have an advantage, going in.”

He’s found some success, too, having made ten qualified tie-down roping runs in last year’s college season and seven qualified team roping runs throughout the year.

He knows full-time rodeo won’t be a way for him to make a living, but it’s something fun to do. “I haven’t won much of anything. I just enjoy the sport. I guess it’s my hobby. I just really like to rodeo.”

Brent excels in other areas outside rodeo. For the Ft. Hays State college rodeo held in April, he and assistant rodeo coach Guy Forell, with the club’s help, raised over $30,000 in sponsorship monies, which is exceptional.

And he has no college debt, having earned enough scholarships to pay for his education.

He’s a hard worker, something he prides himself on. His dad is self-employed, running his own construction business, while his mom was a stay-at-home mom. “Working hard is a way of life for us. If we didn’t work hard, we didn’t have a way to pay our bills.” By the time he was sixteen, he was running his own construction crew, alongside his dad.

Brent graduated this spring from Ft. Hays with a triple major: Agronomy, Agronomy Business and Animal Science. He’s been accepted to the Masters program at Ft. Hays and will continue his education this fall, working towards a Masters of Business Administration with a study in Agriculture.

This summer, he’s working at an ag location in Hill City, Kansas. He’s done with college rodeo, having completed six years. But he’s not done rodeoing. He continues to compete in jackpots and Kansas Pro Rodeo Association rodeos.

He proves that a person doesn’t have to be born into a rodeo family to compete.

“I’ve always enjoyed horses, and rodeo is fun for me. I really enjoy the challenge. It always pushes me. Whenever you think you’re good at it, it’ll knock you right back into place.”

Freelance writer Ruth Nicolaus loves (nearly) everything about the Great Plains, but mostly its people. She lives in eastern Nebraska. Reach her at editorial@midwestmessenger.com.

