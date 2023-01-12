 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Extension program to explore ambiguous loss and agriculture

Agriculture can be marked by defined and ambiguous losses, such as divorce, health conditions or immigration.

An upcoming online seminar presented by Nebraska Extension will explore ambiguous loss, building resilience and knowing when and where to get help.

It is often said that life is a journey. Goodbyes, disappointment and losses are a part of life’s journey. Some losses, like the death of a loved one, are well-defined, while others are a bit more ambiguous like the loss that comes with divorce, addictions, health conditions or immigration. In addition to covering ambiguous loss, the seminar will also address family stress, resilience, communication and utilizing resources.

This one-hour training will be held online, via Zoom, on Jan. 24 at noon Central time, and repeated on Jan. 24 at 7 p.m. Central time, Feb. 15 at noon Central time and Feb. 16 at 7 p.m. Central time.

There is no cost to attend the training, but registration is required at https://ruralwellness.unl.edu. Each class is limited to 30 participants.

This material is based upon work supported by USDA/NIFA under Award Number 2020-70028-32728.

