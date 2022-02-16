Farm Credit Services of America pays $296.5M in dividends

Farm Credit Services of America (FCSAmerica) is returning more than $296.5 million of its 2021 net income to farmers and ranchers in Iowa, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming. Cash-back dividend checks were mailed Jan. 27, and will be in the hands of the customer-owners shortly.
For 18 consecutive years, the financial cooperative has shared its success in the form of cash-back dividends. Since 2004, FCSAmerica has returned more than $2.6 billion to eligible customer-owners.
This year’s cash-back dividend is equal to 100 basis points – or a return of 1% of a customer’s eligible daily 2021 balance with FCSAmerica. In Iowa, this equates to a 2021 payout of $114.5 million. This puts the total net income returned to Iowa farmers, ranchers and agribusinesses in the past 18 years at $1 billion.
The share of the 2021 cash-back dividend going to Nebraska customer-owners is $98.2 million for an 18-year total of $792.8 million. South Dakota and Wyoming customer-owners have been mailed $54.39 million and $5.8 million, respectively, in 2021 cash-back dividends. Since 2004, FCSAmerica has returned a total of $505 million to South Dakota and $61.3 million to Wyoming.
“FCSAmerica strives every day to add value to our customer-owners’ operations through expertise, products and services,” said Mark Jensen, president and CEO of FCSAmerica. “Our patronage program is one more way we add value. We are sharing our success in a way that directly benefits our customer-owners, their operations, families and communities.”
The board of directors for FCSAmerica also has approved a cash-back dividend to be paid from the cooperative’s 2022 net earnings, the amount of which will be determined in December.