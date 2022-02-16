 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Farm Credit Services of America pays $296.5M in dividends

Farm Credit Services of America pays $296.5M in dividends

  • Updated

Farm Credit Services of America (FCSAmerica) is returning more than $296.5 million of its 2021 net income to farmers and ranchers in Iowa, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming. Cash-back dividend checks were mailed Jan. 27, and will be in the hands of the customer-owners shortly.

For 18 consecutive years, the financial cooperative has shared its success in the form of cash-back dividends. Since 2004, FCSAmerica has returned more than $2.6 billion to eligible customer-owners.

This year’s cash-back dividend is equal to 100 basis points – or a return of 1% of a customer’s eligible daily 2021 balance with FCSAmerica. In Iowa, this equates to a 2021 payout of $114.5 million. This puts the total net income returned to Iowa farmers, ranchers and agribusinesses in the past 18 years at $1 billion.

The share of the 2021 cash-back dividend going to Nebraska customer-owners is $98.2 million for an 18-year total of $792.8 million. South Dakota and Wyoming customer-owners have been mailed $54.39 million and $5.8 million, respectively, in 2021 cash-back dividends. Since 2004, FCSAmerica has returned a total of $505 million to South Dakota and $61.3 million to Wyoming.

“FCSAmerica strives every day to add value to our customer-owners’ operations through expertise, products and services,” said Mark Jensen, president and CEO of FCSAmerica. “Our patronage program is one more way we add value. We are sharing our success in a way that directly benefits our customer-owners, their operations, families and communities.”

The board of directors for FCSAmerica also has approved a cash-back dividend to be paid from the cooperative’s 2022 net earnings, the amount of which will be determined in December.

Tags

Midwest Messenger Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News