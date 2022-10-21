4-H Camp facilities gone but memories hold on

The devastating fire at the Nebraska State 4-H Camp near Halsey, Neb., was more than the loss of buildings. For some, a dream ended.

This dream was shared by the builders who pieced together the great wooden beams of Eppley Lodge and the community members who kept the facilities in pristine condition.

For many, a piece of their childhood died. Ashes are all that remains of the cabins where secrets were shared and trees where children played late into the night.

People of all ages were influenced by their time at the Nebraska State 4-H Camp. Dedicated in 1962, the Nebraska State 4-H Camp housed approximately 30,000 youth throughout its six decades of camping seasons in the Nebraska National Forest.

Outside entities also utilized the camp facilities for youth and adult camps, including Rural Electric Association (REA), Rotary Youth Leadership Awakening (RYLA) Camp and Diocesan Council of Catholic Women (DCCW). Becoming an Outdoor Woman was a popular camp, as was the annual photography workshop. During the Autumn Art workshops, the entire ballroom in Eppley Lodge became a painting studio.

Eppley Lodge was a staple in the Sandhills community for weddings, high school proms, family reunions and vacation destinations. Now all that remains of this historic building are the charred remains of the chimney, a stoic yet somber ghost of Eppley Lodge.

“I feel like I have lost a family member,” said Katherine Lucky. While she was referring to the loss of the 4-H camp, Lucky is also mourning the loss of her cousin, Mike Moody, who passed away of a medical emergency while responding to the Bovee Fire on Oct. 2.

Lucky was about 10 years old when her father Gene Horst began building Eppley Lodge. Horst was one of the main contractors for the project, along with Floyd Haynes and Norman Linder.

“I remember my dad pouring over blueprints,” Lucky said. She would walk to the construction site after school nearly every day, then ride home with her father.

The dream for the 4-H camp began long before actual construction began. Connie Cox, the manager of the Nebraska State 4-H Camp at the time, wrote an article in 2012 to commemorate the fiftieth anniversary of the camp. In this article, she credited Guy Davis for envisioning a youth camp in the Sandhills.

In 1955, a committee explored the Nebraska National Forest near Halsey for a potential campsite. Within two years, a definite site was “selected within the forest and negotiations with the Forestry Service for seven acres” were completed.

A financial campaign began to raise $150,000 to $200,000. Eleanor Horst, wife of Gene Horst and a 4-H club leader, was heavily involved in the fundraising efforts. Clubs joined in the fundraising efforts, and construction was initiated.

The first campers arrived to the Nebraska State 4-H Camp on May 31, 1962. When the camp was dedicated on July 17, 1962, there were eight cabins completed and one halfway constructed. The facility could accommodate 128 campers.

The newly-constructed Eppley Lodge measured a massive 150-foot long with a kitchen, dining room and fireplace on the main level. The second level also had a fireplace, along with a craft room and a backstage area that connected to the stage in the ballroom. The golden wood interior made the lodge a “timeless building,” said Lucky.

“They don’t make buildings like that anymore,” said Bernie Lorkovic, who served in the early 90s as manager at the Nebraska State 4-H Camp for seven years before becoming the administrator for all three 4-H camps in Nebraska.

Lorkovic described the 4x12 joists that supported the ceiling and the sleek hardwood floors “to dance and where kids could play” in the upstairs ballroom.

Mari Roseberry of Dunning, Neb. considered the camp a “second home” growing up. She recalls massive wagon wheel chandeliers and head mounts of elk, bison and deer in the ballroom. Her memories of all the wood lining the floors, walls and ceiling in Eppley Lodge were not always fond.

“I would help Mom varnish, polish and dust all that wood,” Roseberry said.

She and her sister Amy (Roseberry) Schweitzer spent many hours as youth and adolescents at the 4-H camp year-round. “About fifth or sixth grade, I would go up to the camp and wait for Mom to get off work,” said Schweitzer. “I wandered over nearly every inch of the camp.”

Their mother, Dotty Roseberry, worked the majority of her life at the Nebraska State 4-H Camp. In 1948 and 1959, Dotty was part of the construction cleanup crew. For three summers, she served as a camp counselor and nurse. She met her husband Jim of Dunning, Neb. at the camp when she was an International Farm Youth Exchange (IFYE) student and he an IFYE host family.

After getting married in 1966, Dotty split part-time jobs at the camp and the nearby Charles E. Bessey Tree Nursery. She then worked fulltime at the camp from the 80s until retirement two decades later. Even then, she would help fill in when needed.

Lorkovic said that Dotty was a “staple” at the 4-H camp as housekeeper and facility maintenance. She even had an upper room of Eppley Lodge named after her: the Roseberry Room.

When Lorkovic first arrived as manager, the roof of Eppley Lodge needed replaced. He said that he was up on the roof by himself to tear off shingles when Dotty crawled up with him.

“This wonderful ranch gal just climbed right up there with me,” Lorkovic said. “She said ‘Well, I’m here to help ya. I’m not just going to sit around all day.’”

Staff like Dotty made the Nebraska State 4-H Camp special. Roseberry said there was a cookie jar in the kitchen that “only counselors and staff kids knew about.”

The heart behind the creation of the 4-H camp was its first manager, Eleanor Horst. Before the actual structures were built, campers pitched tents in the forest. Because there was no fulltime camp employees, Horst took on all duties of manager and kitchen staff.

“She definitely had her heart in the 4-H camp,” Lorkovic said.

Horst cooked and served food at the Halsey school where the campers were transported via bus for meals. Lucky said after three years of this, Horst suggested they build a permanent camp.

After the camp was built, Horst continued her duties for 25 years.

“Mom worked long days, starting at 5:30 in the morning and 7:30 at night she would get home,” Lucky said. “She cooked three meals a day for all the campers, and when they left we would clean and clean in between camps.”

Lucky herself ran a candy store and sold t-shirts at one end of the kitchen in Eppley Lodge for three years before moving on to “potato and carrot peeler” and then to the afternoon meal shift for ten years.

She did get to attend as a camper prior to working at the camp, although her experience was not ideal.

“I had tonsillitis and my mother made me go to camp anyhow because she didn’t believe I had tonsillitis,” Lucky said with a little laugh.

Horst was so passionate about the 4-H camp that she was willing to risk her life during the fire that ravaged the camp on May 5, 1965. A mere two years after the dedication of the Nebraska State 4-H Camp, all but Eppley Lodge disintegrated in flames. To keep the lodge wet, Horst stood on the roof of the lodge with REA linemen and neighbors, soaking the building until the hoses burned behind them.

They escaped out the back door and found refuge from the encroaching flames in the river.

Eppley Lodge was scorched but survived the fire. The Omaha World Herald hailed Horst as a “heroine” for her actions and claimed the “main lodge as the only surviving structure.”

New cabins and bathhouses had to be rebuilt and trees replanted following the fire of 1965. A Conservation Camp was hosted; youth replanted trees in the National Forest during this camp.

These trees and the forest setting is largely what drew people to the Nebraska State 4-H Camp again and again.

“It’s such a peaceful, scenic place. It’s one of those places you just feel special going to,” Lorkovic said.

To emphasize the importance of the nature, an archery range and shooting range were formed at this time, as well, further connecting youth with the great outdoors at 4-H camp.

Twelve cabins were built to replace those that were engulfed by the 1965 fire, expanding the capacity to 165 campers. Roseberry said that the cabins for the boys were barracks style with a shared bathhouse. The cabins for the girls provided more privacy with divided rooms. Half of the cabins had attached restrooms and showers. These current structures burned in the recent fire.

The staff house was also erected after the 1965 fire. The $30,000 administration building was “made possible by a major gift from Knights of Ak-sar-ben” according to the article by Cox. Roseberry compared the six-bedroom staff house to an Airbnb with a kitchenette and laundry room. The storm shelter under the staff house could hold all camp attendees if needed, Roseberry said. She remembers waiting out a storm with her mother there.

The staff house is the only structure remaining after the recent fire; the extent of the damage is unknown.

In 1973, a tornado struck the Nebraska State 4-H Camp and tore off the east side of the roof on Eppley Lodge. Neighbors and surrounding counties helped repair the roof so camp could reopen quickly. Through natural disasters of all kinds, the dream of the 4-H camp stayed alive.

The very elements that made 4-H camp feel like “camp” were added throughout the years. The outdoor education center challenged youth physically and mentally with its swinging net, rolling logs and high wire. Another trial was the “triangle tower” with a rock climbing wall on one side and repelling wall on the other.

These TRUST course activities required youth to work through challenges together, Lorkovic said.

“Kids left there better in some way, learning about their self,” he said. “You can’t get that experience in other places.”

The rocking platform, similar to a giant teeter totter, frustrated Roseberry as a camper. Later as a counselor, she realized the value of the teamwork activity.

“A camper would get on one side then another person on the other side while trying to keep it balanced,” Roseberry said. “I can see now that having the kids work together was really good for them.”

The zip line was added in the 90s, said Roseberry. Her niece, Bret Schweitzer first came to camp a 4-H Clover Kid (ages 5 to 7). Her time there involved the zip line. While she was nervous to try, she agreed to do it after watching others.

“Once she did it, she wanted to go down the zip line again,” Schweitzer said. “It became one of her favorite activities at camp along with capture the flag.”

Some highlights for youth at the Nebraska State 4-H Camp were actually necessary, such as the slip ‘n slide. Roseberry said that campers liked to hike up a high hill to an overhead lookout point, but to get down the hill they created a sand slide, which counselors did not like. The slip ‘n slide replaced the spontaneous sand slide.

All activities intended to help youth learn about themselves while connecting them with the outdoors. Lorkovic recalled the ropes course, canoeing and even tent camping in the woods where youth had to cook their own food.

“We didn’t have video games or cell phones, we didn’t simulate going down the river on a Zoom call,” Lorkovic said. “We did things, a lot of things which be very challenging.”

The campfire is the climax of the camping experience, where youth can openly share thoughts and feelings. Roseberry said the campfire used to be in an open area but was moved to a “cozy hill.”

The surroundings added to the “aura of bringing out the best in people,” Lorkovic said.

Many who attended camp were influenced positively. Lorkovic shared that he received a note following the recent fire from a woman who had been a camper, then counselor and staff member at the Nebraska State 4-H Camp.

“In the message, she said ‘I learned who I was, who I am and who I wanted to become.’ That’s what camp is all about,” Lorkovic said.

Many in Nebraska and surrounding states are at a loss as they mourn the place that shaped their character. For Roseberry, Schweitzer and Lucky, they are grieving the loss of their childhood home.

“I am glad Mom didn’t have to see the destruction,” Roseberry said. Dotty Roseberry passed away May 5, 2022.

Lucky echoed the same sentiment about her parents, the founders of the camp and architect of Eppley Lodge. Eleanor Horst passed away April 21, 2018, and Gene Horst passed away June 22, 2021, at the age of 103.

With their united dream, these people unknowingly impacted the lives of thousands of youth and adults who visited the Nebraska State 4-H Camp. As Lorkovic said, “People smiled there a lot.”

The future of the Nebraska State 4-H Camp is uncertain. If history repeats itself, it require reflecting on the final lines of the article written by Connie Cox:

“It’s up to all of us to keep the Nebraska State 4-H Camp’s dream going.”