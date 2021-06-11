A space for everyone

A two-day livestock show open to all Nebraska 4-H and FFA members Memorial Day weekend was a first-ever opportunity for many to experience the new Niewohner Arena and Boone County Agriculture & Education Center in Albion, Nebraska.

It has taken eight years to have this new building come to fruition, from the time a committee began planning to the day the doors opened in late May 2020. New 4-H facilities and the Boone County Extension office are also located on site of the new building at the Boone County Fairgrounds in Albion.

There was need was due to the age of the older structure and safety for the exhibitors. The new facility also gives the opportunity to host more events, a benefit for the local economy. Event attendees typically travel to the Albion facility from a 75-100 radius.

“We love it, is such a blessing to our area,” said Sonya Glup. “It’s a space our families can be proud of when they exhibit their livestock, and area people can come and enjoy events.”

Glup is a 4-H assistant in Boone and Nance counties. The group has already hosted barrel racing and bull riding events in the Niewohner Arena.

The new Boone County Ag & Education Center and adjacent Niewohner Arena measure 150 by 300 feet. It houses bleachers and two wash racks that also double as storm shelters. The Boone County Extension office moved to the new fairgrounds facilities from the downtown courthouse. The space is an attached 75 by 150-foot building that includes the extension office, conference room, storage rooms, concession stand and restrooms that also have showers.