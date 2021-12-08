Ag Expo highlights careers for Nebraska youth

Workers are in demand, and that includes workers to support Nebraska’s agricultural industry.

At this year’s Nebraska Ag Expo farm show in Lincoln, organizers made it a top priority to showcase the myriad of technical careers in agriculture available to local youth.

Mark Hennessey, president and CEO of the Iowa Nebraska Equipment Dealers Association, which hosts the Nebraska Ag Expo, said dealers at the show made it a point to escort students and their parents around to some of the 800 farm show booths that are focused on technology – from drone operations and robotics to soil science.

“We’re really excited to show these kids what this technology is all about and how a career could really shape up nicely for them for their bright futures here in the state of Nebraska,” Hennessey said during a press conference on opening day of the ag expo.

Gov. Pete Ricketts was on hand Dec. 7 to discuss some of the programs the state has for ushering students toward ag careers. He noted the Nebraska Agricultural Youth Institute, a week-long opportunity for high schoolers to explore careers in agriculture, the Developing Youth Talent Initiative for seventh and eighth graders exploring careers in STEM fields, and a youth apprenticeship program that gives both public and private school students hands-on career experience.

“We have a huge demand to meet the needs of those industries,” Ricketts said.

With the unemployment rate at a historically low 1.9% and one in four Nebraska jobs tied to agriculture, there are positions of all types to fill. Ricketts cited estimates from the U.S. Department of Agriculture that put the number of job openings in ag and natural resources-related fields at 60,000 a year nationwide while there are less than 40,000 graduates to fill those roles.