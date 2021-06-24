 Skip to main content
Ag mechanics boot camp set for July
Dan Stehlik, agricultural mechanics instructor at the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture, teaches a college class in 2018. A boot camp for instructors will be July 6-8.

 Photo by M. Crawford / NCTA News

High school instructors of agricultural mechanics programs can sharpen their skills in small engines, hydraulics and electricity July 6-8 in Curtis.

Instructors will receive guided, hands-on training at the Ag Mechanics / Ag Instructor Boot Camp at the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture.

The three-day workshop includes curriculum ideas and peer discussions for Career Development Events which high school students develop in FFA and agricultural courses, said Larry Gossen, NCTA Dean.

“Instructors who want continuing education for their teaching portfolio plus new ideas for their classrooms will benefit,” said Gossen, who spent much of his career as an agriculture education instructor and advisor.

The NCTA college classroom and laboratory will provide an excellent setting. The registration fee of $299 includes dormitory housing and meals at Aggie Food Service.

Dan Stehlik, NCTA ag mechanics lecturer, will be the boot camp instructor. For further information, contact NCTA at 1-800-3CURTIS.

Registration is available at https://nctaunl.wufoo.com/forms/boot-camp-registration/

Jon Burleson can be reached at editorial@midwestmessenger.com.  

Jon Burleson is the Midwest Messenger reporter, based in eastern Nebraska. Reach him at jon.burleson@lee.net.

