Almost 500 Cass County 4-H’ers to exhibit cattle, swine, poultry, bake or build robotics

Nearly 500 children are enrolled in Cass County 4-H in Nebraska this summer. In fact, by early May, 375 were already registered for summer 4-H at the Cass County Extension office near Weeping Water, Neb., (located between Lincoln and Omaha…) with 450-500 typical for the county. Cass County is considered to have the sixth largest 4-H enrollment for a county in Nebraska. The counties of Buffalo, Lancaster, Douglas, Hall and Sarpy lead the state.

“We’re very lucky for a small town county – we have a large enrollment,” said Lauren Stohlmann, who has been the 4-H Extension Educator in Cass County, for three years now. Cass County 4-H attracts great interest through numerous projects; including a lot of exhibited livestock like horses, cattle, swine, poultry and rabbits. There’s also high enrollment for static projects which are crafted items that don’t move or meow, she said, like sewing projects, or kids getting to bake a cake, assemble a robot or submit a story in a binder.

In addition to having a lot of kids who are ‘really ambitious and want to try new things,’ Stohlmann notes they’re close enough to Lincoln and Omaha; yet folks can move to an acreage and are excited to learn about all the fun things they can do.

Cass 4-H also offers many of the ‘tried and true’ projects, and they’re ramping up for a unique “Cake Auction’ on Tuesday during the County Fair week when young bakers get to go up on stage, and an auctioneer or emcee auctions off a cake, cookies or pie. The emcee reads a little about the 4-H’er’s projects, and typically, the auction results are staggering.

“We can raise $10,000 to $20,000 and the money goes back to the 4-H to continue their education, which can help pay for feed for their livestock, or help them purchase items for special projects to continue building on their skill or put it toward college…and the other half goes back to 4-H to grow and purchase awards or programming resources,” Stohlmann said. Numerous 4-H alumni attend. Local businesses are especially supportive.

“That’s one of our biggest nights at the fair, for sure,” said Stohlman who was born and raised in Cass County, Stohlmann grew up five miles from the fairgrounds on a corn and soybean farm, graduated from the University of Nebraska (UNL,) earned her Master’s degree at Ohio State University, then started the job soon after.

Robotics is another popular project, as 4-H’ers get to build their own robot. With the Extension office’s partnership with UNL, a university specialist trains their office to use a computer program for the robot. Lego folks put together a program, and one program in Cass County actually made it to Nationals, Stohlmann said. The kids are given several tasks on a board, or put together a presentation that could be used with robotics (or ozbots (little toy robots that teach about programming.) The kids learn about coding, which makes a table-top sized robot do certain things…and the robot starts to move.

Also, there are 70 4-H kids registered in the shooting sports, which has grown in Cass County over the years in archery, BB gun, air rifle - and this year- they got air pistols.

“We look at it this way; we’re positive youth development so we want to help them go to Olympic teams with shooting sports, but we teach them discipline in a very safe way and caring for their firearms responsibly,” Stohlmann said.

The Cass County 4-H calendar is completely full for the summer. They have a dedicated team of four people in their Extension office who work to ensure youth have every opportunity to learn everything they…can.

There’s no fee for enrollment in the 4-H program.

Over 100 people regularly volunteer in addition to club leaders – for various help; including leading summer workshops where kids can learn different things or make projects to bring to the fair.

The club leaders are the backbone of how the club works, and teach kids about running a business meeting, learn livestock practices or science events which kids can use outside the fair – in their everyday life, Stohlmann said. Some club leaders meet every month, others meet at different intervals. The Extension office also work closely with Cass County Ag Society and county commissioners.

History runs deep in Cass County 4-H with 23 clubs that fall underneath it, run by their club leaders. Some clubs are celebrating 46 years and others are fairly new and eager to celebrate a couple of years - as a club.

The Cass County Fair is August 10-13. The church food stands have the best pies, Stohlmann said, and they’re blessed with a great Ag Society which owns the fairground.

“A lot of people did 4-H, their parents did, grandparents did, so on and so forth,” she said, emphasizing that 4-H creates well-rounded youth who are learning from caring adults.

Reporter Amy Hadachek is a two-time Emmy Award winning meteorologist and a storm chaser who earned her NWA and AMS Broadcast Meteorology Seals of Approval. She and her husband live on a diversified farm in Kansas. Reach her at amy.hadachek@midwestmessenger.com.

