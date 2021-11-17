 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Amherst FFA keeps busy

Amherst FFA keeps busy

  • Updated

Amherst FFA Advisor Katie Hothem has been keeping her chapter members’ schedules full of activities. She is now in her eighth year as the advisor at Amherst.

The chapter was founded in 2005. It now has 51 FFA members in grades eighth through 12th. Six of those students earned State Degrees this year.

After returning from the National Convention, which 11 Amherst students were able to attend, the chapter got busy with their fall activities.

This included harvest meals for farmers working in their fields. The project was organized by the chapter officers and their parents. It also meant getting ready for participation in the Connecting Chapters program.

While that is going on, the members will be gearing up for the District 8 Livestock Judging competition. Amherst is then hosting the LDEs. They also hope to host a beef show, Hothem, said.

With nary a break, the students will be working on their SAEs and record books. In between, they get to utilize their new aquaponics lab and work on cover crops. At this time they are also growing mums and poinsettias in their greenhouse.

Tags

Midwest Messenger Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+4
Second generation Star Farmer
Farm Youth

Second generation Star Farmer

Grady Johnson is the second generation of his family to win the American Star Farmer award. He had strict instructions for his dad, who won 30 years ago, as he accepted the award: “I told my dad to keep it together on stage.”  

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News