Apply now to attend 2022 Nebraska Ag Youth Institute

Apply now to attend one of the biggest youth agriculture outreach events in the state—the Nebraska Agricultural Youth Institute (NAYI). NAYI brings together high school juniors and seniors to learn more about Nebraska agriculture, network with agriculture leaders and discover the many careers available in agriculture. The Nebraska Department of Agriculture (NDA) helps sponsor and coordinate NAYI every year.
NAYI will be held at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s East Campus July 11–15. Applications for NAYI are available at nda.nebraska.gov/nayi and must be submitted online. Current high school juniors and seniors interested in attending have until April 15 to apply. This year’s theme is “Cultivating Connections.”
“Whether it’s connecting agriculture to people, rural Nebraska to the cities, or students to opportunities in Nebraska agriculture, connections are more important than ever,” said NDA Director Steve Wellman. “NAYI is a creative and fun way for a new generation of people to connect with Nebraska agriculture. If you know high school juniors or seniors with an interest in agriculture, be sure to encourage them to apply to NAYI before the April 15 deadline. NAYI is a one-of-a-kind opportunity.”
NAYI is in its 51st year, making it the longest running agricultural youth program of its kind in the nation. Approximately 200 students attend every year. NAYI will feature motivational speakers, discussions on agricultural issues, career development, networking opportunities, leadership activities, a farm management game, a formal banquet and awards presentation, and a street dance.
NDA selects students to attend NAYI based on their leadership skills, interests and involvement in agriculture. Students attend NAYI free of charge due to generous donations from numerous agricultural businesses, commodity groups and industry organizations.
NAYI is coordinated by the Nebraska Agricultural Youth Council, which is comprised of 21 college-aged students selected by NDA for their passion and interest in the ag industry. The council’s purpose is to provide young Nebraskans with a better understanding of agriculture, including agricultural opportunities available to today’s youth.