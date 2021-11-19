Area programs prepare future ag mechanics

Students with aspirations for filling the needs skilled workforce shortages – for welders and agricultural mechanics – can find programs focused on such skills at a few junior colleges in the central Plains.

Students learn to service irrigation pivots

The University of Nebraska’s College of Technical Agriculture in Curtis has one of two center pivot technician programs in the nation.

They educate students from Kansas, Nebraska, Iowa, Colorado, Washington and Texas. They all share irrigation techniques from different areas, which ag mechanics instruct Dan Stehlik said he appreciates.

Students have found that getting jobs after completing these programs is a smooth transition.

“It seems like an unlimited demand for technicians,” said Stehlik, himself an NCTA graduate. “Quite a few of my welding completers … become the go-to welder at an irrigation dealer.”

Other students return home to family operations.

NCTA offers a one-year center pivot technician certificate with training through a partnership with Reinke Manufacturing Co. NCTA’s three-semester welding program enables students to test for an American Welding Society D1.1 steel certification. It’s a national industry-based standard administered by a Reinke welding inspector.

The equipment preventative maintenance course covers service and maintenance of large engines, and industrial farm equipment. Last year, students replaced belts in a big round baler, checked chains and belts for tightness and tire pressure, and took apart hydraulic motors, pumps and cylinders.