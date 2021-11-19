 Skip to main content
Area programs prepare future ag mechanics
Students with aspirations for filling the needs skilled workforce shortages – for welders and agricultural mechanics – can find programs focused on such skills at a few junior colleges in the central Plains.

Students learn to service irrigation pivots

The University of Nebraska’s College of Technical Agriculture in Curtis has one of two center pivot technician programs in the nation.

They educate students from Kansas, Nebraska, Iowa, Colorado, Washington and Texas. They all share irrigation techniques from different areas, which ag mechanics instruct Dan Stehlik said he appreciates.

Students have found that getting jobs after completing these programs is a smooth transition.

“It seems like an unlimited demand for technicians,” said Stehlik, himself an NCTA graduate. “Quite a few of my welding completers … become the go-to welder at an irrigation dealer.”

Other students return home to family operations.

Parts and Service Feature - 6.jpg

Dan Stehlik, welding instructor at Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture in Curtis, instructs students about brazing metal.

NCTA offers a one-year center pivot technician certificate with training through a partnership with Reinke Manufacturing Co. NCTA’s three-semester welding program enables students to test for an American Welding Society D1.1 steel certification. It’s a national industry-based standard administered by a Reinke welding inspector.

The equipment preventative maintenance course covers service and maintenance of large engines, and industrial farm equipment. Last year, students replaced belts in a big round baler, checked chains and belts for tightness and tire pressure, and took apart hydraulic motors, pumps and cylinders.

In summer, a three-day boot camp for ag education enabled students to learn additional general machinery skills, electrical wiring, small engine theory and hydraulic equipment.

A third of the students typically transfer to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln to pursue an agricultural education degree.

“It’s also neat to bring in students who had poor experience in high school – to really get them to enjoy welding and understand the processes,” Stehlik said. “Some have skills coming in, some have none, but we orchestrate their abilities so everybody learns something.”

The college just unpacked a robot welder. The opportunities it brings to welding and other robotic programs are huge, Stehlik said.

The school is also in the process of receiving two large voltage machine welders to be able to weld aluminum.

NCTA’s ag mechanics program will be receiving a recognition in early December as the top regional program in post-secondary ag education by the National Association of Agricultural Educators. Stehlik and Dean Dr. Larry Gossen will travel to New Orleans to accept the award.

“It’s a big honor,” said Stehlik, who has come full circle after earning his Associate Degree in production agriculture from NCTA in 1975.

After getting his two-year degree, he farmed for a few years then graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln with a degree in general ag and agriculture education. He raises 70 ewes and is finishing up lambing in the fall half and will finish the others in January.

Stehlik is quick to credit the people who propelled his career.

Ag mechanic schools 1.jpg

Southeast Community College student Coulter Tietjen tests an air conditioning system on a tractor.

“I am so blessed to have worked with Republic County, Kansas FFA and (former high school FFA advisor) Merle Hadachek, the students there, and Reinke,” he said. “So much of what I do today, I brought in my suitcase from Republic County and the FFA.”

With dealership sponsor, students work on latest machines

At the Southeast Community College branch in Milford, Nebraska, students are taught all aspects of ag mechanics. They start with basic shop processes and how to fix broken bolts, all the way up to electrical, HVAC, hydraulics, powertrain systems, precision guidance, and engine overhaul.

The school offers an ag equipment service technology program, and a specific program where students are sponsored to work on John Deere equipment. They also work with Case New Holland, AGCO and Caterpillar, which also sponsors students.

“If it’s on the farm, we teach you how to fix it,” said Karl Eickhoff, diesel technology program director.

With the sponsored programs, students spend time at the dealership and learn all the latest and greatest that the brand has to offer.

“They are constantly getting training on new equipment,” Eickhoff said.

Graduates are always in high demand because of the skills learned there, and with sponsorships many students graduate nearly debt free.

Most Southeast students choose to work in an ag dealership or an independent repair facility. Some enjoy returning to the family farm, Eickhoff said.

Parts and Service Feature- (2).jpg

Southeast Community College student Ashley Griffee tests a feeder house position sensor on a combine.

Students spend 75% of their time in lab working on machines. In summer, they participate in their cooperative education class and work at an ag service center to gain direct hands-on experience.

A 50,000-foot facility opened on the Milford campus in January 2020 which houses the ag equipment service tech program, the general welding program and the diesel technology truck program. Crete Carrier in Lincoln, Nebraska donated a large portion of the funding for the new building.

“I think we have one of the best programs around,” Eickhoff said. “This campus was one of the first technical colleges in the country.”

Parts and Service Feature - 4.jpg

A group of students inspects agricultural equipment at the Agricultural Equipment technology building on the North Central Kansas Technical College (NCK Tech) Beloit campus.

Program produces next generation of equipment techs

In northern Kansas, at North Central Kansas Technical College (NCK Tech) has an agricultural equipment technology program that aims to produce the next generation of equipment techs.

Students learn all facets of the career, from diagnostics, electrical systems and hydraulics to customer service. Graduates are equipped to handle the fast-paced demands of producers – whether operating as a shop technician or a field technician.

The program has had steady enrollment but has not been able to keep up with the demands of the industry. The need for technicians in the field surpasses the number of students NCK Tech enrolls per year.

Parts and Service Feature - 5.jpeg

A student runs diagnostics at NCK Tech in Beloit, Kan.

“There is a high demand and many opportunities for our students at major companies such as Carrico Implement, Jewell Implement, Bruna Implement, KanEquip., Prairieland Partners, Lang Diesel, to name a few,” said Douglas Cox, agricultural equipment technology instructor.

NCK Tech students gain experience on Case IH, John Deere, CAT and other brands of equipment. The program also incorporates real work experience into the curriculum.

Students who complete the agricultural equipment technology program have the opportunity to continue towards a bachelor's degree.

Reporter Amy Hadachek is a two-time Emmy Award winning meteorologist and a storm chaser who earned her NWA and AMS Broadcast Meteorology Seals of Approval. She and her husband live on a diversified farm in Kansas. Reach her at amy.hadachek@midwestmessenger.com.

