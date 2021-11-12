As harvest wraps up, plans begin for 2022

These past two weeks have been busy, but in a different way than normal.
Since our farming operation has finished the 2021 harvest, we all attended the national FFA convention in Indianapolis, Indiana. Daniel, one of my brothers, received his American degree, as well as one other student from Norris.
Our school had two teams who were competing nationally, the Nursery and Landscape Management Team and the Horse Evaluation Team. Both teams placed in the silver category. Personally, I competed in the horse evaluation competition, which was a great experience to meet new people, see new types of horses and learn new skills.
If being gone for one weekend wasn’t enough, our family also took a trip out to Texas for a college visit.
Back on the farm, the rush of harvest is over for our farming operation. Our day to work has started to slow down. We’ve started to fix, rebuild and update our machinery, and we will continue to do so through the winter.
So far we’ve put all new disk blades on our disk, put a rear window in the cab of our 3020, and switched our combine over so it will be ready for wheat harvest next summer. Besides fixing up equipment for next spring, our farming operation has been planning for the 2022 season – from calculating break-evens, to ordering seed, to purchasing chemicals.
Even though our operation is done with harvest, there are still multiple farmers in the area who are still harvesting. Our guess is in the next one or two weeks most of the crops will be harvested, weather permitting.
As far as weather goes, we’ve had a few rains that have kept farmers out of the fields for a few days. As far as temperature goes, we have had a hard frost. When I asked my dad if he remembered if we’d had a killing frost yet he gladly said “Yes! It froze the water in the puppy pan one night.”
Like always we’ve been very blessed to have a safe and bountiful harvest, and we continue to pray for the safety of those still harvesting.