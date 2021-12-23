As right as rain: Nebraska boy gets special gift of mini center pivot

It’s not every kid that can claim to have his very own personalized center pivot.

But Blaize DeGroff, of Ord, Neb., has one.

The 9-year-old boy was given the custom-made pivot in November as a special gift.

Blaize, the son of Michael and Jessica DeGroff, has a rare genetic disorder called Williams Syndrome.

People diagnosed with Williams Syndrome often have engaging, outgoing personalities, mild intellectual disabilities, high levels of empathy and anxiety, and heart problems. Blaize had open heart surgery at age 3.

He’s happy nearly all the time, his mom, Jessica said, but is sometimes anxious and has hyperacusis, where he perceives sounds to be louder than they are.

And he’s loved playing in water since he was a baby.

“Ever since he was 2, he’s always wanted to play in the sink,” Jessica said. “He likes dumping water. Then it turned into the garden hose outside, then the pivots.

“For the past three summers, we’ve driven around on our side-by-side, checking out all the neighbors’ pivots.”

Jessica’s parents farm, so sometimes the family hangs out at Grandma and Grandpa’s house, watching the pivots.

Reinke Manufacturing got involved when one of the DeGroff’s friends called and asked if they ever made mini pivots that operated.

Chris Roth, president of Reinke, said, “Well, we don’t, but I may know somebody who does. No matter what, we’ll make this happen.”