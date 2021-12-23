As right as rain: Nebraska boy gets special gift of mini center pivot

It’s not every kid that can claim to have his very own personalized center pivot.
But Blaize DeGroff, of Ord, Neb., has one.
The 9-year-old boy was given the custom-made pivot in November as a special gift.
Blaize, the son of Michael and Jessica DeGroff, has a rare genetic disorder called Williams Syndrome.
People diagnosed with Williams Syndrome often have engaging, outgoing personalities, mild intellectual disabilities, high levels of empathy and anxiety, and heart problems. Blaize had open heart surgery at age 3.
He’s happy nearly all the time, his mom, Jessica said, but is sometimes anxious and has hyperacusis, where he perceives sounds to be louder than they are.
And he’s loved playing in water since he was a baby.
“Ever since he was 2, he’s always wanted to play in the sink,” Jessica said. “He likes dumping water. Then it turned into the garden hose outside, then the pivots.
“For the past three summers, we’ve driven around on our side-by-side, checking out all the neighbors’ pivots.”
Jessica’s parents farm, so sometimes the family hangs out at Grandma and Grandpa’s house, watching the pivots.
Reinke Manufacturing got involved when one of the DeGroff’s friends called and asked if they ever made mini pivots that operated.
Chris Roth, president of Reinke, said, “Well, we don’t, but I may know somebody who does. No matter what, we’ll make this happen.”
Al Loschen, an employee at Holdrege (Neb.) Irrigation, a Reinke dealer, got to work, making a one-fifth scale model, completely operable, for Blaize.
The mini center pivot stands 30 inches tall and is 37 feet long. It has one tower with an end gun, two sprinklers in the middle, and a place to attach a garden hose. It operates on a rechargeable battery with a flip switch so Blaize can turn it off and on himself, and it actually moves in a circle, just like a full-sized pivot.
Reinke brought it to the DeGroff house in early November and installed it while Blaize was at school. Michael and Jessica told him there was a surprise waiting for him at home, but didn’t tell him what it was.
It was a good thing the day was warm, because when he saw his pivot an health d turned it on, “he didn’t come in ‘til he had to change clothes because he was soaking wet,” Jessica said.
Roth, along with Loschen and Tim Schmidt from Holdrege Irrigation, were there to set up the pivot for him.
“I just have a special place for (special needs) kids,” Roth said. “They have enough issues as it is. If you can brighten a kid’s day, it’s worth it.”
Blaize was ecstatic when the pivot was set up and running, Roth said: “To see him light up was worth it. You do those kinds of things for the kids.”
