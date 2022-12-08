Battle Creek FFA receives grant to promote soil health

The Battle Creek High School FFA Chapter has received a grant for $1,500 from the Dan Gillespie Soil Health Fund (DGSHF) and Nebraska Community Foundation’s Youth Engagement Grant, made possible through the generosity of an anonymous donor.

The grant will further students’ efforts to develop education and educational practices related to soil health and regenerative agriculture, specifically the use of cover crops to prevent soil erosion and infiltration.

The Battle Creek High School FFA team was among several applying for grant dollars. Their application rose to the top for its alignment with DGSHF’s purpose and mission, as well as its goal of engaging young leaders.

The grant enables the FFA chapter to purchase an indoor growing area – including a grow tent, lights, heat source, growing pans and seeds – to provide a consistent and controllable growing environment to experiment with growing different combinations of grasses and broadleaf cover crops and observe their effect on the erosion and infiltration rate of water.

The students plan to present their project in the Agriscience Fair at the Nebraska State FFA Convention in March 2023 before which they are required to present to a minimum of five local groups. Additionally, the students are planning on doing an Ag Issues Forum at the convention. Pending the students’ performance at the state level, they may have an opportunity to move onto the national competition in Indianapolis in October 2023.

Most importantly, the project will give hands-on soil health experience to the next generation of farmers, ranchers, soil conservationists, producers or whatever career path the participants and those exposed to the research choose to pursue. The support of the DGSHF and Youth Engagement Grant will empower the Battle Creek FFA organization to develop these emerging leaders and continue the movement of promoting more sustainable agricultural practices for future generations.

Lifelong endeavor to build soil health sprouts Dan Gillespie trust fund After being diagnosed with the terminal neurodegenerative disease Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) shortly after retirement, Dan Gillespie has found new ways to promote conservation and leave a lasting legacy on agriculture.

Established and named in honor of Dan Gillespie, a life-long Battle Creek farmer and a long-time no-till farming practitioner, DGSHF’s grants are determined by a group of dedicated volunteers including family and fellow advocates of soil health and regenerative agriculture.

“I am certain that Dan would be thrilled about this grant award,” said Randy Pryor, DGSHF advisory committee chairman and University of Nebraska-Lincoln emeriti extension educator. “Not only is it furthering his life-long mission of promoting soil health and regenerative agriculture, it is empowering young leaders and positively impacting his beloved community of Battle Creek.”

To learn more and make a matched contribution to the Dan Gillespie Soil Health Fund, visit www.nebcommfound.org/give/dan-gillespie-soil-health-fund.

The Dan Gillespie Soil Health Fund’s annual grantmaking process will begin in January 2023 with a deadline of March 17, 2023. Interested and qualifying parties may apply at www.nebcommfound.org/give/dan-gillespie-soil-health-fund.