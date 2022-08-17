Beef carcass contest brings huge interest at Custer County Fair

It had been a whirlwind of activity, preparing for months to host and hold the Custer County Fair in Broken Bow, Nebraska, July 29 through Aug. 4. Now the big push is immersing kids in 4-H’s school enrichment program.

The Custer County Ag Society is supportive of the 4-H and FFA programs and worked hard to provide a county fair for the youth. A beef carcass contest at the fair enables 4-Hers to strive toward an important goal while raising their market beef animals. Custer County 4-H aide Colleen Peterson was excited to talk about it.

As part of the contest, animals are harvested before the county fair. Carcass data is collected and given to 4-Hers, which 4-Hers include on their posters along with before and after pictures of their animals.

At the fair, these youth participate in a carcass interview with a judge. The judge determines winners in various categories.

The beef carcass contest is a real life learning opportunity for kids in the cattle industry, Peterson said.

The 412 children in Custer County 4-H have been involved in more than 150 projects this summer. Some of the more popular have been Clover Kids projects, shooting sports, clothing, foods and livestock projects. They had 30 Clover Kid bucket calf entries at the fair.

They are the future of the 4-H program, Peterson said.

A huge shout-out goes out to Custer County volunteers, who are the backbone of the county fair.

“I think Custer County has the best 4-H volunteers! Our county fair could not happen without the help of the many volunteers who make the shows, events and contests happen,” Peterson said.

She also enjoys getting to know the 4-H families and youth.

This is Peterson’s 42nd year as the Custer County 4-H aide. She is a proud alumnus of the Custer County 4-H. She enjoyed participating in the numerous 4-H opportunities including foods, clothing, photography, market sheep and market beef projects.

Now that the fair is a sweet memory, Custer 4-H focus is on school enrichment programs. The program that Peterson enjoys teaching the most is called Green Food Factory.

Students learn about how wheat grows, the nutritional value of whole wheat and whole grain products, and how flour is made. At the end of the session, each student will have made their own loaf of homemade whole wheat bread.

Reporter Amy Hadachek is a two-time Emmy Award winning meteorologist and a storm who earned her NWA and AMS Broadcast Meteorology seals of approval. Amy and her husband live on a diversified farm in Kansas. Reach her at amy.hadachek@midwestmessenger.com.