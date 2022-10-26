Boyd County FFA dives into aquaponics

Boyd County FFA has restarted an aquaponics project to raise vegetables and fish in our facility.
The system was being readied for the addition of fish in time for October.
Trevor Goesch, a Boyd County senior, has been instrumental in setting the system up and testing the water and hardware components.
Boyd County Schools received notice at the end of September that we won both the junior and senior divisions in the Area II range contest. Both the senior and junior teams earned first place honors in the contest sponsored by local Natural Resource District, Natural Resource Conservation Service, Cooperative Extension Service and the Society for Range Management.
Range judging evolved because range and pastures account for 52% of the land in the state of Nebraska. Range judging contests are an important tool for teaching students about Nebraska’s rangelands and grasslands and the benefits of good range management.
To perform well, contestants must be able to identify range plants by name and know their growth habits, livestock forage value and other characteristics. They must show an understanding of the range plant community, range condition and range sites. Students learn about the concepts of proper range use, wildlife habitat management and how to manage rangeland resources.
Contestants compete individually, in teams or both, with divisions for junior youth (freshmen and sophomores) and senior youth (juniors and seniors). Boyd County junior team members are: Kayden Kayl, Mazee Johnson, Brandon Boettcher and Lexy Tikalsky.
During another contest, the Husker Harvest Day Crop Challenge in September, several Boyd County students placed third. The team was comprised of Brett Koenig, Trevor Goesch, Carson Haun and Deegan Johnson. Koenig siphoned four hoses in under two minutes. The fastest time wins. Goeschtook a quiz identifying plants. Haun identified bugs and damage on plants made from bugs. Johnson took a quiz about marketing and selling 30,000 bushels of corn.
Students have a new face in their agricultural teacher Roger Lechtenberg. Three years ago, Lechtenberg retired from another school and has 34 years teaching experience. Since retiring in 2019, Lechtenberg felt a need to reconnect with agricultural students, and Boyd County schools was in need of an ag educator since the previous teacher had taken a position in another community closer to her family.
Lechtenberg said although he’s not as committed to some of the new technology used in educating, students have responded well to a different style of learning. His priorities are hands-on learning and developing positive student relationships with the students. He encourages students to have confidence in themselves and their peers, and fosters an atmosphere for lifelong learning.
The chapter has 45 members, and interest continues to grow. The community, staff, and administration have been very supportive of the Boyd County agricultural and FFA programs.