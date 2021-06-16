Buffalo County 4-H offers fully-loaded activity schedule

Currently celebrating its fifth full year, the River’s Edge Outdoorsmen 4-H Club in Buffalo County has been going at full-bore since launching in 2016.

“We are very excited about what we do,” said club founder and leader Heidi Darby. She grew up in Boone County and was active in the 4-H program there – mainly the horse and animal activities, she said. Now she gets to share the 4-H experience with her own children and she is extremely enthusiastic about doing so.

“I have always been involved in outdoor activities,” Darby said. “Especially the shooting sports.”

She and her husband, Jim, live in Pleasanton, Nebraska. When looking at 4-H clubs with the types of activities they wanted, they only found such groups based in Kearney. So, they decided to found their own club.

At this time, their club boasts 56 members. Not all of the members participate in everything the club offers, Darby said. But, the club tries to offer something for everyone.

“Some prefer specific activities,” she said. “They pick and choose what they are interested in.”

Most of the Outdoorsmen are shooting sports enthusiasts and participate in various shooting competitions. Jim is a state qualified 4-H muzzleloader and .22 rifle coach. She herself is a state qualified hunting and wildlife coach.

Still, some of the 4-Hers enjoy archery but not firearms. Some prefer wildlife and hunting-oriented activities. The Outdoorsmen club members have learned land navigation using a compass; geotracking; skinning a deer and processing the meat; shot placement; hunter ethics; scat and track recognition; and tree stand safety.