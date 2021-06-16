Buffalo County 4-H offers fully-loaded activity schedule

Currently celebrating its fifth full year, the River’s Edge Outdoorsmen 4-H Club in Buffalo County has been going at full-bore since launching in 2016.
“We are very excited about what we do,” said club founder and leader Heidi Darby. She grew up in Boone County and was active in the 4-H program there – mainly the horse and animal activities, she said. Now she gets to share the 4-H experience with her own children and she is extremely enthusiastic about doing so.
“I have always been involved in outdoor activities,” Darby said. “Especially the shooting sports.”
She and her husband, Jim, live in Pleasanton, Nebraska. When looking at 4-H clubs with the types of activities they wanted, they only found such groups based in Kearney. So, they decided to found their own club.
At this time, their club boasts 56 members. Not all of the members participate in everything the club offers, Darby said. But, the club tries to offer something for everyone.
“Some prefer specific activities,” she said. “They pick and choose what they are interested in.”
Most of the Outdoorsmen are shooting sports enthusiasts and participate in various shooting competitions. Jim is a state qualified 4-H muzzleloader and .22 rifle coach. She herself is a state qualified hunting and wildlife coach.
Still, some of the 4-Hers enjoy archery but not firearms. Some prefer wildlife and hunting-oriented activities. The Outdoorsmen club members have learned land navigation using a compass; geotracking; skinning a deer and processing the meat; shot placement; hunter ethics; scat and track recognition; and tree stand safety.
“We are one of the few clubs in the state that teaches archery, muzzleloader, .22 rifle, .22 pistol and shotgun,” Darby said. “These activities teach life skills. It’s a lot more than standing on a shooting range. It instills respect and patience.”
Coming up with new and innovative challenges for the club members is almost as fun as doing them, Darby said. She and Jim put their heads together to brainstorm different tasks.
“We want our club to be different,” she said. “We try to take it up a notch every year”
This year, the club held a fire-staring challenge and tent-building team challenge. They also decided it would be fun to design and create their own Gillie suits. They were half right. The entire affair took three days, Darby said. To be able to offer these activities, the Darby’s call on local experts.
“We bring in people who are knowledgeable about what they teach,” she said.
The club has had help from such erudite individuals as a local hunter who taught the members game calls. They brought in a former U.S. Navy Seabee to teach them land navigation skills. The Outdoorsmen even received tutelage from a former U.S. Army Ranger on how to build a survival shelter and other survival skills.
On June 20-25, club members will be competing in the National 4-H Shooting Sports Competition held in Grand Island, Nebraska. Later, the club will host the Nebraska 4-H hunting skills competition. This includes habitat facts, wildlife identification, ballistics understanding and knife knowledge. They also plan to hold a biathlon with .22 silhouette and archery components, Darby said.
She said the club is able to offer all of the types of activities it does thanks to the support of Cabela’s and funding from a Friends of the NRA grant. Also, the club is able to use a large tract of land owned by Barb and Bob Downey of Pleasanton.
Jon Burleson can be reached at editorial@midwestmessenger.com.