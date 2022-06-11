Burt county 4-H has it all

Being involved in 4-H has numerous benefits.
“It’s a place where all youth can belong,” said Stacey Keys, extension assistant - 4-H youth development for Burt County.
She added, “Literally everything is included in 4-H, it’s an amazing place to explore and figure out what makes them excited.”
The 4-H Program in Burt County currently has 250 enrolled members in the traditional 4-H program, ranging from ages 5-18.
Keys said this summer 4-H’ers are looking forward to showing cattle, swine, poultry, sheep, goats, horses, rabbits, even dogs and cats.
“4-H is so much more than livestock. The traditional program has a bicycle rodeo, tractor operator contest, rocket launch contest, clothing day, and more,” Keys noted.
Subjects covered this summer may sound like formal titles: Citizenship, Heritage, & Leadership, Communications & Expressive Arts, Consumer & Family Sciences, Environmental Education & Earth Sciences, Healthy Lifestyles, Contest & Entrepreneurship, Animals & Plants, and Science, Engineering & Technology, but they include numerous, interesting topics from electricity and human development to livestock and cooking.
“Kids get to pick their passion areas, and run with it,” she said.
A fun sewing project has been upcycling jean pockets to potholders. A painting class will also be held this summer, Keys said.
Burt County 4-H also planned an important day of teambuilding. The Adventure Day Camp will take place June 3rd in collaboration with Cuming, Washington and Thurston Counties.
“They learn and grow into well-rounded individuals who understand that your head, heart, hands, and health all matter in making the world around us - a better place,” Keys said.
A host of volunteers are credited with helping make the Burt County 4-H program run smoothly. Ninety volunteers help make 4-H summer happen, and they also help with clubs year-round.
The Burt County Fair will be held July 15-19 at the Fairgrounds in Oakland, Nebraska.
During fair week, Clover Kids, a club for children ages 5-8, will put on a fun workshop in which they make bird feeders.
Earlier this spring, 4-H’ers participated in a public speaking contest, and also enjoyed a kick-off event which brought in the community along in recognizing 4-H’ers achievements.
Many participants, including Keys, are fascinated with their chicken embryology project which has 4-H’ers take eggs and incubators to the schools. Students can then watch them and monitor the temperature as part of tracking the progress of the life cycle of a chicken.
Burt County 4-H also has a school enrichment program, which covers anything done in the classroom with any child, as a partnership with local school systems.
Keys, who grew up on a ranch in the middle of the Nebraska Sandhills, just started her position April 1st and loves her job.
“Teaching 4-H is great,” she said, adding, “I like to go to ‘awesome ’every day for work.”
Reporter Amy Hadachek is a two-time Emmy Award winning meteorologist and a storm chaser who earned her NWA and AMS Broadcast Meteorology Seals of Approval. She and her husband live on a diversified farm in Kansas. Reach her at amy.hadachek@midwestmessenger.com.