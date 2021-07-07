Butler County 4-H reaches for the stars

The Butler County 4-H program “Always Busy Clovers” club is seeing stars; in a good way.
The club recently earned the Governor’s Ag Excellence Award. According to club leader and co-founder Christina Podolak, the Always Busy Clovers plan to use the $500 award to purchase a telescope.
“We are going to get a nice telescope with a lot of extras,” she said. “The plan is to host a star-gazing party.”
After the club has their initial cosmic adventure, the telescope will be donated to the David City Public Library for others to be able to enjoy the same type of experience, Podolak said.
This was the first time the club has earned an Ag Excellence Award. Podolak credits the efforts of club member Ben Lyons and his mother, club co-leader Lisa Lyons, with working on the application. It was a part of the club’s community outreach efforts.
Podolak and her sister, Sandra Burwell, co-founded the Always Busy Clovers 10 years ago. Since then, the club has grown to 47 members and continues to develop its outreach efforts.