Butler County 4-H reaches for the stars

Butler County’s Always Busy Clovers 4-H club members Becca Podolak and Ben Lyons hold the pennant that was awarded to the club in recognition of them receiving the Governor’s Ag Excellence Award. Also pictured are (from left) Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts; Always Busy Clovers Club Leader Christina Podolak; Steve Wellman, Director of Nebraska Department of Agriculture; Dudley Beyer, Ag Programs Manager at Nebraska Investment Finance Authority; and Dr. Clint Krehbiel, Department Head of Animal Science at UNL.