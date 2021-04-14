Calving wraps up, but fencing keeps Hipkes busy in Spencer, Neb.

I hope you all had a good Easter! Life sure does get crazy this time of year. I have been busy with calving, work, school work, scholarships, as well as graduation planning.
This past couple weeks we received about an inch of rain. It helped settle the dust and fill up the ponds. The warmer weather after the rain definitely made things green around here.
We weaned our fall calves a couple days ago so I am being serenaded by balling calves as I write this. They have settled down for the most part, but we had some escape so the balling started over again. We are feeding them hay along with ground corn right now. We had a creep feeder out with these calves so most of them come to bunk and eat.
Our last heifer calved about a week ago, so we don’t have to worry about her anymore. Calving has definitely sped up within the cows also. We are working hard at attempting to keep up with working the calves and moving the pairs. I was looking closely at the cows when we checked them and I know we are going to have a lot more babies soon. Some of the cows that we bought have a “spicy” attitude to say the least so we really have to keep an eye on them when we are working their calf.
The warmer weather has not only made everything green up but it has also made the cattle lose their winter coat of hair. Our fall cows itched and pushed on the fence until it broke. We have also had our yearling heifers escape their pen any chance they get. All the livestock is feeling good in the warm. Older calves are running, and playing around while the young ones are trying to keep up with them. We also have lambs running around the yard getting into trouble and teasing the dogs.
Dad has been very busy working on equipment so it is ready to go. He has continued to haul manure to the fields. This week we are going to start planting alfalfa and oats on our dryland field. Mom and I are going to start checking and fixing fences so we are able to move cattle off of the fields when it comes time to plant.
The virtual State FFA Convention was held this past week. Seeing the state officers on stage and hearing the announcer really made me miss in-person state convention. I didn’t get to walk across the stage to receive my state degree but I am still happy that I was awarded it. We held a watch party for our chapter April 8. Members came, ate some pizza, and watched as members from our chapter and our district received awards. We had a total of three team state champion titles within our district.
Enjoy the sunshine and have a great week!