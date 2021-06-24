Chase County 4-H has 10 compete in public speaking, performing arts

The Chase County 4-H kicked off its competition season with its Public Speaking and Performing Arts Contest April 25, at the Imperial United Methodist Church.
Nine 4-H members, and one Clover Kid, whose ages ranged from 5-13, performed at the contest. Last year’s virtual competition had three entries. The performances included four piano pieces, a vocal solo and six prepared speeches.
Extension Educator Debbie Kuenning said individuals in the Intermediate Speech category and above are eligible to compete at the Nebraska State 4-H Public Speaking Contest being held in Lincoln on Wednesday, June 30.
Results:
Public Speaking
Novice—Lily Kuenning, Reserve Champion; Hayden Fowler, Grand Champion.
Junior—Bennett Kuenning, Grand Champion.
Intermediate—Luke Kuenning, blue; Carter Kuenning, Reserve Champion; Odessa Zadina, Grand Champion.
Music
Clover Kid—Henley Worth.
Instrumental—Bennett Kuenning, blue; Hadley Worth, blue; Hayden Worth, Grand Champion.
Vocal—Anna Aragon, Grand Champion.