Chase County 4-H has 10 compete in public speaking, performing arts

  • Updated
Chase County 4-H Public Speaking and Performing Arts Contest

Taking part in the 4-H Public Speaking and Performing Arts Contest were Lily Kuenning, front left, Hayden Fowler, Bennett Kuenning, Hadley Worth and Henley Worth; as well as Hayden Worth, back left, Odessa Zadina, Anna Aragon, Carter Kuenning and Luke Kuenning.

 Submitted photo by Diane Stamm

The Chase County 4-H kicked off its competition season with its Public Speaking and Performing Arts Contest April 25, at the Imperial United Methodist Church.

Nine 4-H members, and one Clover Kid, whose ages ranged from 5-13, performed at the contest. Last year’s virtual competition had three entries. The performances included four piano pieces, a vocal solo and six prepared speeches.

Extension Educator Debbie Kuenning said individuals in the Intermediate Speech category and above are eligible to compete at the Nebraska State 4-H Public Speaking Contest being held in Lincoln on Wednesday, June 30.

Results:

Public Speaking

Novice—Lily Kuenning, Reserve Champion; Hayden Fowler, Grand Champion.

Junior—Bennett Kuenning, Grand Champion.

Intermediate—Luke Kuenning, blue; Carter Kuenning, Reserve Champion; Odessa Zadina, Grand Champion.

Music

Clover Kid—Henley Worth.

Instrumental—Bennett Kuenning, blue; Hadley Worth, blue; Hayden Worth, Grand Champion.

Vocal—Anna Aragon, Grand Champion.

