Cold spell, seed shipments delay alfalfa planting in northeastern Nebraska

Were you enjoying the nice weather we had the past week? Well, do not get too comfortable. The temperatures are dipping down to the mid-20s at night time, which may cause some delays for the spring planting season. Although, the precipitation has backed down.
In the past two weeks, farmer Terry Frey received three-quarters of an inch of rain. It was starting to look good for planting, until this cold spell decided to come up.
Terry and his family have been busy doing field work, tearing out trees, and replacing pasture fences. Terry has made the observation that the vertical till is doing the best job. He has been waiting for his seed to come in, but due to the coronavirus, it has been delayed.
In a typical year, he plants his alfalfa April 1. This year he has started but still has more to do. He is waiting for this cold spell to clear up before he progresses. For corn and soybeans, he would normally start planting in the third week of April. This year, he is waiting for the ground temperatures to rise. He may plant his soybeans early, as they can handle cold stress. Planting season all depends on how the weather cooperates.
Terry and other farmers and ranchers were stressing over the March farm reports. Turns out, the reports were positive, but now we wait for the June report.
As far as calving, it has slowed down at the Frey farm. He was going strong with a 100% survival rate, until last week. He had twins born. Usually the twins are born just fine and are really healthy. In this case, his cow had one blind calf and one deformed calf. This is Terry’s first ever blind calf. He had only nine cows left to calve as of April 12.
Terry had a higher percentage of heavier birth weight calves than any other year. He and a few other ranchers believe that it was caused by the extremely cold temperatures in February.
The kids have got new 4-H projects on the farm. They have got their pigs and calves. They are doing well and the kids are excited. A huge achievement for Leevi, as he had the opportunity to buy his own calves for his project. They will be spending extra time with them getting ready for the fair.
In the next few weeks, Terry and his family plan on planting the rest of their alfalfa, finish up field work, and apply chemicals to soybean ground. He also plans on surfacing pivots, doing dozer work, and beginning to plant. Terry also needs to get his bulls semen checked and have hooves trimmed.
What happens in the next couple weeks all depends on if the weather cooperates.