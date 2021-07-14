Dawson County 4-H inspires talented young people

The Tail Twister 4-H Club in Dawson County has changed a lot but simultaneously stayed the same. Meaning, the club members’ interests have shifted a quite a bit since it was founded; but the overarching positive influence the program has on young lives has remained.
Started as a livestock showing club by Larry and Carolyn Peterson in 1977, the Tail Twisters have augmented their scope of activities, said current leader Shannon Peterson. She is the daughter-in-law of the founders. She took over leadership in 2018 and the club’s 70 members include her own children.
“We have grown a lot since 1977,” Peterson said. “Also, our members’ interests have diversified significantly.”
Yet, the club still fosters that sense of community that a common thread amongst 4-H programs. That is a major emphasis for the Tail Twister group.
“We try very hard to promote community service,” Peterson said. “Our members seek opportunities to serve.”
During the COVID situation, 4-Hers would visit the Stone Hearth Estates assisted living facility in Gothenburg, Nebraska. They would play tic-tac-toe with the residents on the exterior windows.
The members regularly volunteer at the Gothenburg Sun Cinema and Community Theater and with Meals on Wheels. They also perform roadside clean-up each year.
This encouragement and guidance has paid off measurably. Peterson’s nephew Evan Peterson and Drew Franzen, both former Tail Twisters, have each earned the prestigious American Degree in FFA. Currently, her daughter Savannah is also working toward her American Degree.
The last week of June saw the members of the Tail Twister 4-H Club competing in the Premiere Animal Science Event held annually at UNL. The club finished the competition with a team first-place finish, an individual first-place finish, two team second-place finishes, two team third-place finishes, one individual third-place finish, one team fourth-place finish and one individual fourth-place finish. The first place award winners will continue on to compete on the national level.
“We’ve got some pretty talented young people around here,” Peterson said.