Deep roots in agriculture strengthens Madison County 4-H

Madison County Nebraska’s 4-H organization proudly displayed their roots in agriculture throughout the recent county fair.

With deep traditions, the 4-H program also incorporates new and exciting growth as it puts its sights on celebrating its 150th fair next year.

Madison County has over 400 4-H members. However, throughout the calendar year, Madison County reaches over 4,000 youth through in-school enrichment programs. Some of these programs include their I.N.S.A.N.E. Science day, which includes an ag literacy festival, embryology, caterpillar to butterfly, ag-citing science sessions, GIS Day, robotics and more. Teachers invite 4-Hers to their classroom to help supplement the classroom learning with hands-on programs that Nebraska Extension offers.

Madison County has 18 active 4-H clubs. Some are project specific such as horses or shooting sports, but all have the same values.

“We believe in the power of youth. Every child has valuable strengths to improve all areas of our world. The program teaches important life skills that will grow and remain in them as they become adults,” said Sarah Polacek, 4-H Youth Educator with Nebraska Extension, who just wrapped up her 18th Madison County Fair.

Polacek grew up on a farm in Newman Grove, and enjoyed doing an assortment of 4-H projects from sewing, baking, home environment to showing livestock. One of her favorites was showing swine. She served as 4-H Swine Superintendent for a few years before getting her role as 4-H assistant, eventually receiving her master’s degree, which opened the door to apply for a 4-H educator position.

This year, prior to the fair, Madison County Extension provided monthly take-home kits, in-person workshops and virtual experiences that taught youth several life skills as well as preparing them for the county fair. Projects included aerospace, woodworking, food and nutrition, home environment, archery, Babysitting Clini, Cake Decorating, Art, Environmental Education, and animal science. Youth were able to make and launch rockets, make a bookshelf, learn techniques with cake decorating and painting as well as entrepreneurial skills in starting a business, caring for young children, pointillism, recycling and repurposing, and much more.

The quality of exhibits at the county fair was amazing, Polacek reflected.

What makes Madison County special is the families and volunteers, she said.

“Without the expertise of our grandparents, parents, volunteers and staff, the program wouldn’t be such a success. Everyone is willing to help where needed, step up when asked and bend over backwards to create an outstanding experience for the youth of our program,” Polacek said.

4-H originated in 1902 but officially became a national program when Congress passed the Smith-Lever Act in 1914 which created the Cooperative Extension System within the USDA. Today, 4-H has an expansive reach, serving youth in rural and urban communities in every state across the nation. with 4-H youth tackling the nation's top issues and providing school enrichment programs, clubs and camps. Many of these opportunities offer a variety of science, engineering, technology and applied math educational opportunities - from agricultural and animal sciences to rocketry, robotics, environmental protection, computer science, family consumer science and more.

Showing honor and appreciation, Polacek feels strongly about thanking the people she works with, who help make the Madison County program a success. She is intent on listing each: Leo Gonzales, 4-H and Youth Educator, Wayne Ohnesorg, Extension Educator, Michelle Kroupa, Nutrition Associate, Kristen Sindelar, 4-H Support Staff, Pam Foltz, Office Manager, Jayd Roberts, 4-H Assistant and Erin Kampbell, Early Childhood Educator.

“My love for the 4-H program continues and I look forward to seeing the youth grow and advance from year to year. The excitement of the child when they have that ‘lightbulb’ moment, or when they learn from their mistakes is when true growth happens,” Polacek said.

As she put it, sometimes you learn so much more from the red ribbon than a purple.

