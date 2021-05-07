While inclusion and diversity are a large part of the national conversation right now, the concepts have also come to the forefront in agriculture.

As the only woman in her graduating class at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln majoring in mechanized systems management, Courtney Nelson feels it’s important to show other women and diverse individuals that there is a place for them within this field.

She’s interested in working with UNL’s ag and biological engineering department to heighten the importance of diversity within her career field, and she recently attended the Agriculture Future of America (AFA) leadership program in Kansas City, Missouri, where diversity in agriculture was a big focus.

Nelson was drawn to the program AFA Bridge program held at the organization’s virtual conference this year because she wanted to get more exposure to topics of diversity and inclusion while hearing more perspectives that what she’s exposed to in Nebraska.

“There was a lot of diversity, inclusion and diving into social injustice that’s going on in our world, and it seemed like topics that I wanted to dive into,” said Nelson.

She is challenging people to bring awareness to the issue by getting to the roots: what does being diverse mean?

“I’m the only girl in my graduating class, but out of the 24 of us we could add more females to the program,” said Nelson, who will graduate in December. “Ask ‘how’ they want to be diverse.”

She said she left the AFA program with more information and talking points.

Agriculture Future of America is a non-profit that provides personal and professional development for college-age leaders studying any aspect of agriculture. The recent virtual program provided a safe space for college students from across the nation to have conversations about diversity, equity, inclusion and engagement within agriculture, said Katie Gaebel, AFA director of programs.

“The 29 student participants raved about the impact of this program and why this work is crucial for our industry,” she said.

One valuable conversation for Nelson came on the topic of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. She learned to focus on ‘I’ statements when having uncomfortable conversations.

“It’s important to say phrases like, ‘I heard this,’ or ‘I feel this’ so you don’t put it on others,” she said.

After participating in the AFA Bridge Series, Nelson is intent on taking home what she learns to her diverse church and to UNL’s ag programs. Those can be difficult conversations. In the past, she’d hear things she disagreed with at church but wouldn’t speak up, she said.

“Just have the confidence and gumption and courage to have these conversations,” she said.

After her AFA experience, Nelson’s goals include expanding beyond her Nebraska network with outstanding individuals across the state. That’s just what the program is about, Gaebel said.

“AFA was really uniquely positioned to arm students with the skills and knowledge to navigate uncomfortable conversations around diversity in agriculture,” says Gaebel. “Within the Bridge program, students had the opportunity to practice having these conversations and using the knowledge gained to be allies for diversity, equity, inclusion and engagement in agriculture.”

Nelson grew up on a mostly irrigated farm near Monroe, Nebraska, where her family raises corn, soybeans and alfalfa. When she began her college program, she had selected a different college major, ag engineering.

“My dad reminded me that I excelled in math. Ag engineering has some of the technical components, but it’s all about ‘how is it going to work?’, and I wanted a more people-oriented program,” she said. “I enjoy being around people.”

So, when she was a sophomore, the dean at UNL’s college of Agricultural Science and Natural Resources told her about this leaders conference that AFA hosts yearly in November.

“Several hundred of us applied and got to attend for ‘outstanding individuals interested in ag who promote the industry,’” said Nelson, who hopes to return to her home community, get a job with Precision Ag and help her brother on the farm in the future.

Any student in agriculture in any college or university across the nation, can apply to attend an AFA program. There’s no fee for the four-day program. Some universities cover travel expenses.

What Nelson likes most about agriculture, is how expansive and diverse it is, but also that it also encircles a small community.

“I like getting to know people as an individual and I’ve grown to love the industry,” she said.

