Dryland crops look 'pitiful' in Nebraska heat

I remember when I was writing about the extreme cold that we were experiencing back in March, and now I am writing about the extreme heat that we are experiencing. Personally, I am much more of a winter person than a summer person. This past week the heat index reached 110. That heat was hard on everything, not just me.
I mentioned in my last report that I was going to a livestock judging camp in Lincoln. It was an amazing three-day camp the UNL Livestock Judging team hosted. It was very educational, as well as draining. I was definitely tired when I got home. I am really happy that I participated in this camp. I believe it gave me a good head-start for livestock judging this fall.
My friend and I went to the Sandhills Ranch Expo in Bassett June 16. We went in the evening and walked around to look at vendors as well as the craft fair. We also stayed that evening for the roughstock challenge that is held every year. Even though it was really warm, to say the least, we found a spot in the shade and it wasn’t so bad.
With the heat and wind, some of our corn that was highly exposed burned up. However Dad is hopeful that by spoon feeding the corn nitrogen through the pivot it will perk up and look healthier. The corn, along with the beans, were sprayed with an herbicide this week.
Our dryland is still looking pretty pitiful. It needed a good rain a few weeks ago. We did receive three-quarters of an inch this past two weeks but it hasn’t been enough to hardly settle the dust. It has sprinkled on and off throughout this week but never enough to add up to anything.
After several long nights, mom and dad finally got the first cut of alfalfa up. They could only rake it and bale it when dew set on, otherwise the leaves would just fall off the stems. The alfalfa started to grow back quickly, so dad made sure to move the bales off the field right away.
We finished branding calves for this year and we finally have the full amount of pairs to our rented pasture. I have been busy so I haven’t gotten the chance to go over and look to see how our cows are doing but I’m sure they are being well taken care of.
Our heifers are doing really well on pasture. The pasture is close to our place so we moved a few pan bunks out there so we can start feeding them some corn. We are going to corn them in hopes it will stretch out the pasture longer and to help the open heifers be more conditioned.
Since we buy cows that are older, a lot of the time the cows don’t have enough milk for their calves. My mom has always wanted to have a Jersey cow. Finally she convinced my dad to let her get a Jersey as a nurse cow. Nurse cows are pretty spendy, but she bought two yearling Jerseys. It’s not exactly what my dad had in mind, but we will have two nurse cows for next year.
Let me tell you, those Jerseys are so entertaining. They have so much personality. We are putting the Jerseys out with the bull at different times so we will hopefully have a nurse available throughout calving season next year.
Stay cool and safe out there everyone!