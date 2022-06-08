Endless opportunities in 4-H at Pierce County

The learning opportunities are endless for 4-H’ers in Pierce County, Nebraska. Numerous hands-on projects are being offered this summer allowing kids to grow their skills in different areas.

“For Pierce County, livestock, especially our cattle, and foods are big,” said Cassidy Wall, Pierce County extension 4-H assistant.

Food projects include baking and canning.

“Ours are more cookies, cakes and creative mixes,” Wall said.

Vegetables and salsa are popular canning projects.

Classes for each will occur this summer. Flower designing classes will also be available this year.

In addition to taking classes, 4-H participants are encouraged to work on projects on their own. They can take projects home to work on with the family.

Woodworking is a popular class, with some of the treasured projects including a tray, desk and a bookshelf.

4-H’ers will also have the opportunity to make pillows and pillowcases this summer, among other sewing projects.

“It’s up to each person,” Wall said.

In June, participants can sign up for classes in sewing, baking, working with flowers, and canning. The canning project this summer is grape jelly.

4-H members are also ramping up for the Pierce County Fair, July 27-31, at the Pierce County Fairgrounds.

“It can be very individual or a great time for the family to be together this summer. There’s something for everyone,” Wall said.

For kids interested in showing cattle and swine through 4-H, they need to be signed up - with paperwork completed by June 15th. They will be given the guidelines and rules when they sign up.

Wall is looking forward to it all.

Pierce County 4-H currently has 170 children ages 5-18 enrolled in the program.

“Since COVID, we’ve been lucky and gaining members the past few years. During COVID, when things were more virtual, a few members dropped off, but now we’ve gained more,” Wall said.

“I just enjoy seeing the kids interacting with people outside their town, and seeing their excitement when they do well,” Wall said.

Wall added that participants can still sign up for summer events by calling 402-329-4821.

Reporter Amy Hadachek is a two-time Emmy Award winning meteorologist and a storm chaser who earned her NWA and AMS Broadcast Meteorology Seals of Approval. She and her husband live on a diversified farm in Kansas. Reach her at amy.hadachek@midwestmessenger.com.

