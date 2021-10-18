True to the national FFA motto, “we’re growing the next generation of leaders who will change the world,” is the inspiration behind many FFA Nebraska and Kansas award finalists, as they prepare to travel this month to the FFA National convention in Indianapolis, Indiana Oct. 27-30.

Ethan Uhlir, with the St. Paul, Nebraska FFA, will be going to nationals as a finalist for the FFA National Proficiency Award in Outdoor Recreation. Uhlir is one of four finalists in the country, and the only FFA member from Nebraska to make the final four in their category. His SAE (Supervised Agricultural Experience) with St. Paul FFA included guided deer and pheasant hunts.

“Ethan has been a hard worker in his SAE and didn’t need much motivation to begin since he has outdoor recreation experience, including hunting, fishing, guiding and learning about the great outdoors running through his veins,” said Boyd Bowder, agriculture education instructor and FFA advisor, who works as a team with FFA advisor Makayla Coufal at St. Paul High School.

They’re taking Uhlir and his family and 12 other students to nationals this month. They have a team competing in the Environmental and Natural Resources Contest and some FFA members are going just to cheer on Uhlir and the other competitors, and to enjoy the experience there.

The 94th National FFA Convention and Expo will be in-person in Indianapolis, Indiana at the end of this month, with virtual options. Last year, it was only a virtual convention due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Masks are required this year for all in-person attendees.

Grady Johnson of Holdrege, Nebraska is an American Star Farmer Finalist, which is considered the most prestigious award and honor for an FFA member's overall SAE. Johnson is one of the top four in the nation, and will also receive his American FFA Degree.

Johnson’s ag teacher Jeff Moore gives high marks to his SAE, a market lamb enterprise that expanded to breeding lambs. His teacher noted his work with other producers, who together sold their lambs to packers in Colorado, Michigan and New York.

Johnson got the opportunity to rent irrigated crop land and expand into corn and soybean production using skills learned from the family farm called 37 Ag, Moore said. At the 8,000-acre corn and soybean operation west of Holdrege, he was able to implement many precision agriculture concepts and management decisions.

After high school, Johnson found a market and need for baling corn stalks. He invested in a baler and tractor and produced, marketed and sold anywhere from three to 6,000 corn stalk bales to cattle feeders and producers, Moore said.

After traveling to South Africa and learning of a program to employ agricultural workers in the U.S., Johnson took on the task of documenting and bringing several hired hands from South Africa into his family’s operation.

Including Johnson, Holdrege FFA is taking seven members to the National convention. Johnson will be recognized Friday evening during the sixth session.

The convention is broadcast on RFD TV or streamed live on FFA.org. It’s a chance for anyone to celebrate the hard work students put in to their projects.

“FFA makes a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education,” Nebraska State FFA Advisor Sarah Heideman said.

Many Kansas FFA students are also preparing to travel to the national convention.

Weston Schrader, of Minneapolis, Kansas has qualified as a first-time finalist for the Employability Skills LDE (Leadership Development Event).

“I am honored to represent Kansas in a national LDE and can’t wait to make our Kansas members proud,” Schrader said.

Kaden Weltmer of Smith Center, Kansas, is a finalist in Agriscience Fair. His project earned a place in the top three for the Environmental Services and Natural Resource Systems category. Called “Digging Deeper,” he did a study on the stratification of nutrients in no-till soils.

James DeRouchey, currently president of the Wamego, Kansas FFA Chapter, will be a participant in the Livestock Evaluation CDE (Career Development Events). He said he is excited to be representing his school and the entire state of Kansas at the national convention.

“This means a lot to me, as I am always proud to represent such a great community and it's a tremendous opportunity for my team and I to show off our skills and compete against the best in the county,” DeRouchey said.

His sibling, Jenna DeRouchey, is also going to nationals, competing in the livestock evaluation CDE. She said she’s excited to attend the national convention to learn more about career opportunities in agriculture and meet new people.

Other teams representing Nebraska include one with a first-time opportunity to go to nationals. The FFA Floriculture Career Development Event finalist team in David City, Nebraska qualified.

The team of Payton Andel, Shelby Hein, Lydia Ockander and Keetyn Valentine won the state floriculture contest in April 2021.

“The team studied and practiced all summer, and I’m extremely proud of them for earning the right to represent Nebraska at the national level,” said Catherine Chmelka, agricultural educator and FFA Advisor with David City Public Schools.

Erin Oldemeyer, an FFA student at Norris FFA Chapter and Midwest Messenger Youth Producer Progress Reporter from Firth, Nebraska, said she is honored to compete for a Horse Evaluation award.

“I feel extremely grateful to be representing our state at a national level, but I thank God for the gift he has given me and hope to use it to bless others,” said Oldemeyer.

She credits judging coach Roger Bell and the community which permitted them to use their facility to evaluate horses.

“Leadership is a huge part of FFA and Roger Bell has been a great example and role model of how I want to help the next generation,” she said.

Oldemeyer’s FFA advisor said their team worked hard practicing judging classes including halter, reining, horsemanship, English equitation and trial. Each team member evaluates specific components of the horse based on the class, and they evaluated horses based on their conformation, structural aspects, and muscling and place each class accordingly, before preparing oral reasoning as to why they placed specific classes the way they did.

“As a new advisor at Norris, I am very excited to get to travel with our national teams to Indianapolis this year, and our horse evaluation team has yet to compete at the national level, so we’re excited to give it our all at the national FFA convention,” Norris advisor Madison Doeschot said.

Another FFA advisor in Nebraska noted, since there’s no class system in FFA. All schools; big and small, compete against each other.

Advisor Chad Schimmels of Eustis-Farnam Public Schools has two teams competing. Agronomy and Food Science teams both won their State Championship last spring. Their Agronomy Team includes Madison Woehrle, Dallas Weitzel, Maggie Walker and Grace Schimmels. On the Food Science Team is Skyler Oberg, Natalie Malcom, Karissa Hodge and Creighton Hecox.

The Agronomy CDE consists of plant and seed identification, insect identification, plant disorder identification, machinery identification, grain grading, soil survey test, general knowledge test, agronomic issues interview, judging classes and reasons, plus a team management problem.

The Food Science CDE involves a general knowledge exam, aromas, triangle tests, team product development, a team safety and sanitation problem, food math problems, and customer complaint letters.

For future, incoming FFA students, the sky is the limit, said Chmelka, from David City FFA: “Set your goals high, work hard, invest the time, and the results will amaze you. There are so many opportunities through FFA-- you just have to take advantage of them!”

Reporter Amy Hadachek is a two-time Emmy Award winning meteorologist and a storm chaser who earned her NWA and AMS Broadcast Meteorology Seals of Approval. She and her husband live on a diversified farm in Kansas. Reach her at amy.hadachek@midwestmessenger.com.

Midwest Messenger Weekly Update Get the latest agriculture news delivered to your inbox from the Midwest Messenger. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.