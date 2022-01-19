Excitement mounts for FFA members’ projects

The push is on right now for two really strong ‘FFA State Star’ candidates in Hampton High School’s FFA chapter in Nebraska’s Hamilton County. They will interview in early February in Central City.

“I feel they are really deserving of that award, and I want them to get it after working in the ag industry, so I’m going to push them pretty hard,” advisor Joel Miller said.

One of the students has worked at an auto dealership and is involved in mechanics. The other works at a wood-working cabinet making shop.

Their FFA chapter is also working intensely on CDEs (career development events) for their launch in late February.

“It’ll be nice to have an in-person state convention in Lincoln this year, and we’ll know who will qualify for the CDEs after late February,” Miller said.

Also, a few students from their FFA chapter will compete in early May in a national land judging contest in Oklahoma City.

Miller is in his 17th year as the FFA adviser at Hampton. He knows the ropes there, and grew up on a farm in nearby Aurora, Nebraska, raising crops and cattle. Miller still has a few cows, but his teaching schedule is pretty active, along with coaching youth football and basketball.

There’s an animal lab on-site at the Hampton school where the students actually raise cattle and chickens. The FFA program is installing more pens to increase their cattle capacity. Beef from their animal lab program goes into the school lunch program, ‘Farm to Fork.’