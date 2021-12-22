Family important to Loup County FFA

The Loup County FFA Chapter, located in Taylor, Nebraska, has been around since 1949. It currently has 27 members in grades eighth through 12th.
Tanner Dunbar has been the FFA Advisor at Loup County for seven years. Last year the chapter produced four State Degrees and one American Degree. This year, Dunbar said he has three potential State Degrees and maybe a couple of American Degrees coming next year.
Jaron Meeks was the American Degree recipient from Loup County last year. He was in FFA for five years. His older brother and sister had been members and he enjoyed hearing about the different contests in which they participated, he said.
“I knew that I wanted to be in FFA,” Meeks said. “It is a very big deal in our school.”
Currently in his junior year at Chadron State College, Meeks is completing his degree in Rangeland and Livestock Management. Range Judging is big in Loup County, Dunbar said. That makes sense seeing as how 90% of the ag land is pastureland and cattle outnumber people by about 46-to-1.
The Loup County FFA Range Judging team was seventh out of 33 teams in the state. They placed second at the Area 4 contest.
Meeks said his time in the Loup County FFA Chapter helped him develop into a better-rounded person. The different contests and being an office-holder gave him a sense of leadership and responsibility, he said.
“FFA was time that allowed me to experience new things – things out of my wheelhouse,” Meeks said. “At that time in a person’s life is when this is most important.”
Being in a small FFA chapter, members have to be “flexible,” he said. That sentiment was echoed by the current officers of the Loup County FFA Chapter. Many stated that the group was close-knit and worked well together, but minor clashes did occur.
Chapter President Tory Dockweiler said Loup County FFA members are hard-working. The senior said the program develops individual talents and has helped improve his leadership skills throughout the program. He was surprised of the depth of knowledge retained over the years, though.
Chapter Vice-President Ethan Kipp said the FFA members get along well and work together well. The senior said he has learned much about welding and ag mechanics, but was surprised how much he learned about leadership and public speaking in FFA.
Chapter Secretary Keegan Strohl said Loup County’s small size makes the team feel more like a family with the older students mentoring the younger. Chapter Reporter Gracie Conrad added that the family environment was most evident when the members were screaming at each other one moment and rushing to help each other the next.
Chapter Treasurer Nekoda Essman said the members are respectful and very community-minded. Chapter Sentinel Garrett Keith and Chapter Parliamentarian David Switzer each said that community activities played a major part in the FFA program.
Almost all of the Loup County Chapter officers hail from agricultural backgrounds. Dockweiler’s grandfather farmed corn, beans and rye and his father runs a cow/calf operation. Dockweiler intends to become a farmer and rancher after attending Wayne State College.
Kipp is a second generation rancher. His future leans more to the technical aspects of agriculture, though. He plans to attend Northeast Community College to learn metal fabrication and about the tool and die profession.
Strohl’s family goes back to homestead days and he is at least a fourth generation rancher. They still own their original land, located along Strohl Road. The family ranch has a cow/calf operation and they also raise poultry – primarily geese. Strohl himself was very active in 4-H. He said he has learned a lot about Range Judging and is currently using that knowledge to evaluate the family’s forage situation. The senior does plan on a departure from the family business, though, as he intends to join the Marine Corps and become a military police officer.
Conrad’s father’s family are all farmers and ranchers. The sophomore is originally from Burwell and is a former 4-H Champion. Her SAE is based on her experience with beef cattle. She owns two Angus cows. Conrad said that the major thing she has learned in FFA is about staying composed, whether one wins or loses. She was surprised by how much there was to learn about floriculture. Conrad said she is looking at either NECC or NCTA to continue her agribusiness education. As to specifics, she is keeping her options open at this time.
Essman, a junior, comes from a non-agriculture background. He is breaking new ground, so to speak, by starting a pig farm. He enjoys swine because they are more intelligent than other livestock, he said. He has enjoyed learning about marketing and judging and has developed leadership and responsibility through the program, he said. He particularly enjoys “all the little ‘A-Ha!’ moments,” he said.
Keith does not plan to fall far from the family tree. The sophomore has several family members involved in ranching and he has worked on ranches for many years. The ranch life fits well with Keith’s blueprint for his future. The FFA has helped him expand his knowledge of ranching, livestock and especially feeding. Keith said that the public speaking aspect was a bit surprising, but he was even more surprised at how advantageous he found the skill set to be. After studying to become an electrician at NECC, Keith will also come back to the ranch.
Switzer also plans to return to the family business fold. The sophomore is a fifth generation rancher. His family owns the well-known Switzer Ranch and the attached Calmus Outfitters agritourism business. He said he is going to college but coming back home to join the commercial endeavors.
