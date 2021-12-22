Family important to Loup County FFA

The Loup County FFA Chapter, located in Taylor, Nebraska, has been around since 1949. It currently has 27 members in grades eighth through 12th.

Tanner Dunbar has been the FFA Advisor at Loup County for seven years. Last year the chapter produced four State Degrees and one American Degree. This year, Dunbar said he has three potential State Degrees and maybe a couple of American Degrees coming next year.

Jaron Meeks was the American Degree recipient from Loup County last year. He was in FFA for five years. His older brother and sister had been members and he enjoyed hearing about the different contests in which they participated, he said.

“I knew that I wanted to be in FFA,” Meeks said. “It is a very big deal in our school.”

Currently in his junior year at Chadron State College, Meeks is completing his degree in Rangeland and Livestock Management. Range Judging is big in Loup County, Dunbar said. That makes sense seeing as how 90% of the ag land is pastureland and cattle outnumber people by about 46-to-1.

The Loup County FFA Range Judging team was seventh out of 33 teams in the state. They placed second at the Area 4 contest.

Meeks said his time in the Loup County FFA Chapter helped him develop into a better-rounded person. The different contests and being an office-holder gave him a sense of leadership and responsibility, he said.

“FFA was time that allowed me to experience new things – things out of my wheelhouse,” Meeks said. “At that time in a person’s life is when this is most important.”