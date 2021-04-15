Family shares in success at FFA watch party

Spring is in the air. There have been warmer days, followed by some drizzly rainy days, and then some windy days; then the cycle repeats again.
We got some moisture this past week – a half inch of rain and snow. It sure helps after it had been hot and dry for about a week. The area still needs more moisture, but the ground has enough to get the grass started this spring. There are places we probed that surprised us with how deep the profile is.
The forecast for the coming week is colder than normal with highs in the forties and a chance of snow at the end of the week. This will hold up the farmers a bit as this time of year they would normally start strip tilling and getting in the fields. In a week they typically could start planting sugar beets. Our area does not plant corn until the first of May.
The calves continue to grow and are starting to fill out. In general, the health has been fairly good. We only have about 10% left to calve.
We will start to sort on the first of the calf-feds this week. We will start shipping next week. It looks like we will be on our normal schedule for getting these calves out of the feed yard and to harvest. The cash fat cattle market finally came up these past two weeks which made cattle feeders feel better.
The other big news for our family this week was the Nebraska virtual FFA convention awards. Alliance FFA had students qualified to compete in several of the state CDE and LDE competitions. The competitions took place over the previous week and the top ten individuals and top five teams had been posted online, but not in order. So, during the virtual award ceremony they were able to find out the actual placings. Alliance FFA had teams recognized in the top five in Ag Mechanics and Senior Livestock Evaluation.
Individuals making the top 10 from Alliance were Cord McBride in Oxy Acetylene Welding, Delaney Childers in Junior Livestock Evaluation and Wade Sanders, Jayce Meyring, and Jayda Meyring in Senior Livestock Evaluation.
The highlight for our family was being able to share in this success with the kids at the “watch party” that was hosted at the Alliance High School auditorium where the top three individuals and teams were Zoomed into the awards ceremony so everyone could view their reactions to the results. Jay and I’s oldest two children were a part of the Nebraska State Champion Livestock Evaluation Team and will be representing Nebraska in the national contest next fall.
Alliance also had another State Champion. Shelby Carr won the Outdoor Recreation Proficiency. In addition, the chapter had three members receive their State FFA Degrees, which is the highest degree that a state can bestow on their members. The award takes years of dedication to their Supervised Agricultural Experience program and extensive involvement in the FFA organization.
I write about FFA not only because my own kids are involved; nor only because FFA was a huge part of developing me into the person I am today. But I write about the FFA because I genuinely believe in the FFA creed: “I believe in the future of agriculture.” I believe these kids are our future. “I believe that American agriculture can and will hold true to the best traditions of our national life and that I can exert an influence in my home and community which will stand solid for my part in that inspiring task.”