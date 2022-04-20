FFA chapters recognized for bringing agricultural literacy into classrooms and communities

FFA Members (Back row: Left to Right) McKenzie Holiday, Tracy Roskop, Gentry Warner, Berkley Warner, and Hope Koller, read the children's book "How did that get into my lunchbox?- the story of food" to the kindergarten class of Arapahoe Elementary. FFA members put together snack packs for the students that involved many of the food items discussed in the book, as well as a coloring activity.