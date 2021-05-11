FFA 'gave me so much': High school senior retires her jacket

Wow, the past two weeks have been a whirlwind. I finished up my last week of high school, retired from all my extracurricular officer positions and graduated.
We held our FFA annual banquet April 30. The officers as well as members were very busy all week long preparing several things for the banquet. We asked one of the Nebraska State FFA officers to come as a guest speaker.
We held a live item and labor auction. We held the item and labor auction because we weren’t able to do a community service project. All the money raised went to improvements on the Boyd County Fairgrounds and to a suicide prevention organization. There were also a couple businesses in the community that donated to the auction, such as 402 Beef Co. and the 63 County General Store. We had an amazing turnout and raised a good amount of money.
It was a bittersweet moment when I retired my jacket. I was in FFA for only three years, but those years gave me so much. I wouldn’t have found my passion for agriculture if it wasn’t for FFA. I will miss being a part of the organization.
I am now a high school graduate! Graduation was held May 8. My last week of school was also bittersweet, but more sweet than bitter. I was ready to be done with high school. There were no restrictions since there were no COVID cases in our county so it was almost just like normal. Our school finally lifted the mask mandate the day before graduation, so students and guests didn’t have to wear masks.
Dad has been working slowly but surely on farming. He disked and cultivated the dryland field last week. Then this week, he drilled in alfalfa and oats so now all we need is good rain. This week we had fertilizer put down on our irrigated fields and have been scouting for weeds. Dad says that he is hoping to get soybeans planted this week, depending on when the sprayer can get over to us.
We have about 40 cows left to calve. I am looking forward to being done with calving. When Mom and I checked cows, there were at least a dozen really, really close to calving in the next few days. Remember those “spicy” attitudes that I talked about, well we found some more. We recently lost a calf because the cow decided she didn’t like it. We weren’t quick enough to save him from her beating him. These things do put a damper on our moods, but it’s just a part of the lifestyle.
I haven’t talked about our welding shop very much but I figured I would mention it now. My parents haven’t been able to find any decent help that sticks around for a couple years now, so it's just my mom and dad there. Recently they have been having issues getting some types of steel in. It is very rare if they get what they order, which is very frustrating. And the price of steel has skyrocketed, which makes it double frustrating.
I hope everyone has a great week and like always, stay safe!