FFA students grow soybeans under donated center pivot

A proud crop of young FFA farmers in southeastern Nebraska are growing their first soybean crop a year after erecting their own center pivot.

The Tri County FFA chapter in rural DeWitt, Nebraska has its own Zimmatic 8500P series center pivot. The FFA chapter got help from its FFA alumni to erect the single tower pivot last July and the first crop was planted May 21.

The soybean crop came to fruition after three years of planning, fund generation and partnering with agriculture education supporters. The project was delayed a year due to the COVID outbreak.

The center pivot is located at the high school, which is in the middle of a cornfield. The pivot is irrigating four acres using the school’s auxiliary well.

They planted Stine Enlist soybeans at 165,000 seeds per acre. The west third was drilled on 15-inch rows by Tri County FFA Alumni President Jack Spilker using a Great Plains 3S-3000HD unit. The middle third was planted on 30-inch rows using an eight row Kinze 3500 planter. The east third of the 4.2 acres are planted using a Monosem Twin Row planter. The twin rows are 8 inches apart and 28 inches between the rows.

Dimensions of the pivot are 135 feet with a 25-foot extension equipped with Komet sprinklers and an end gun.

Seed was donated by Spilker Ag Service, which also provided equipment for the project, along with Holtmeier Brothers.

Tri County alumni were also very supportive. Kyle Spilker, Mike Holtmeier, Vern Jantzen and Gary Vorderstrasse helped erect the pivot in July 2021.

The soybean crop was planted in native grass sod that was killed last fall. The ground was then field cultivated three times, and dry fertilizer was applied last November at a rate of 150 pounds per acre. Also, 15 pounds per acre of sulfur and 5 pounds zinc per acre was applied.

The crop is watered with the new Zimmatic center pivot. The field was sprayed after planting with a glyphosate herbicide to suppress pennycress, dock, musk thistle, wild mustard and regrowth of native grass.

The field is open for inspection anytime.