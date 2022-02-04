Finding where ‘I belong’ during Nebraska 4-H month

What program can boast 140,000 youth participants across all 93 counties in Nebraska? (Hint: It began in 1902 and includes your head, heart, hands and health.)
The 4-H program.
This February, the 4-H program is highlighting inclusion and giving youth a place to belong.
“Nebraska 4-H Month is celebrated every February and is a fun way to help young people grow, help their communities and develop as individuals,” said Danielle Dewees, communications specialist with Nebraska Extension.
Dewees has been leading a statewide planning committee of extension educators, assistants and staff to develop resources for the month-long celebration. Each event throughout the month incorporates an aspect of 4-H.
“The weekend of Feb. 12-13, we are preparing our hearts for Valentine’s Day and pledging our hands to larger service with a community service weekend,” Dewees said.
Counties are celebrating in various ways, such as a 4-H kick-off party at a local aquatic center or a challenge to build your dream home out of Lego blocks.
The top attraction during Nebraska 4-H Month is a contest to win a free 4-H camp session at Halsey. This package has a $600 value.
To enter, contestants simply follow @nebraskastate4hcamps on Instagram, like the contest post, and tag three friends. You do not need to be a 4-H member to enter.
Nebraska 4-H Month’s theme “I Belong” is a response to the challenges many youth face today.
“Belonging is a basic human need,” said Dr. Michelle Krehbiel, youth development specialist at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
Adults have the responsibility to provide an inclusive emotional and physical environment where youth can feel accepted, valued and nurtured, said Krehbiel.
To help youth face emerging mental health issues prevalent in today’s society, she challenges adults to volunteer and be the positive influence young people need. This could be as simple as talking to young people at a ball game or getting involved with a youth organization, church-based group or the 4-H program.
“Caring adults are the heart of 4-H,” said Krehbiel.
Volunteer appreciation day, observed Feb. 9, celebrates those volunteers who have made a difference in the lives of youth.
With approximately 12,000 adults serving as club leaders, project leaders and volunteers, the 4-H program has been successful in its mission to help young people belong regardless of age, interest or location.
The 4-H program has evolved to include traditional 4-H clubs, afterschool clubs, school enrichment programs and special interest groups. Robotics and shooting sports are two areas of growth recently.
“There are so many ways to be involved and feel like you belong through 4-H, even as adults and volunteers, within our traditional 4-H membership, but also our summer camps, school enrichment and afterschool clubs,” Dewees said.
To get involved with 4-H as a youth member or adult volunteer, contact your local extension office or visit 4h.unl.edu.
“February is the perfect time to join 4-H, truly,” Dewees said. “Now is the time to get it done so you have time to gear up for summer programming.”
Find where you belong with 4-H.
