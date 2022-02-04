Finding where ‘I belong’ during Nebraska 4-H month

What program can boast 140,000 youth participants across all 93 counties in Nebraska? (Hint: It began in 1902 and includes your head, heart, hands and health.)

The 4-H program.

This February, the 4-H program is highlighting inclusion and giving youth a place to belong.

“Nebraska 4-H Month is celebrated every February and is a fun way to help young people grow, help their communities and develop as individuals,” said Danielle Dewees, communications specialist with Nebraska Extension.

Dewees has been leading a statewide planning committee of extension educators, assistants and staff to develop resources for the month-long celebration. Each event throughout the month incorporates an aspect of 4-H.

“The weekend of Feb. 12-13, we are preparing our hearts for Valentine’s Day and pledging our hands to larger service with a community service weekend,” Dewees said.

Counties are celebrating in various ways, such as a 4-H kick-off party at a local aquatic center or a challenge to build your dream home out of Lego blocks.

The top attraction during Nebraska 4-H Month is a contest to win a free 4-H camp session at Halsey. This package has a $600 value.

To enter, contestants simply follow @nebraskastate4hcamps on Instagram, like the contest post, and tag three friends. You do not need to be a 4-H member to enter.

Nebraska 4-H Month’s theme “I Belong” is a response to the challenges many youth face today.