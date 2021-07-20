Firth, Neb., senior represents fifth generation on family farm

My name is Erin Oldemeyer. I'm 18 years old and will be attending Norris High School in Firth, Nebraska this fall where I will be a senior. I am involved in many extracurricular activities, including 4-H and FFA. I am the secretary of our FFA chapter and president of our 4-H club in Gage County. Some of my favorite activities to compete in include horse judging, land judging and range judging.
Our farming operation was homesteaded in 1883 when my great-great-grandpa left the Netherlands, sailed across the Atlantic, lost his wife and kids at sea, resided in Michigan during the Civil War, remarried, and then finally homesteaded in southeastern Nebraska in 1883 where our family still farms today, five generations later.
Currently my dad, Brad Oldemeyer, and my mom Cindy Oldemeyer are running our farming operation and raising us four kids. My oldest brother, Adam, is 22. He graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln this spring with a major in animal science and married his wife Jacque in June. My second older brother is Daniel, he'll be 20 in August. He is attending UNL where he is majoring in mechanized systems management and plans on applying that to his hay business. My younger sister, Faith, is 15 and is a sophomore at Norris. Faith is looking forward to having golden retriever puppies in September as part of her FFA project.
All four of us kids have fond memories of life on the farm, from playing in the irrigation ditches to bottle feeding 4-H calves to taking naps in the combine with grandpa.
Our farming operation consists of a little bit of everything. We grow wheat, rye, yellow corn, soybeans and alfalfa. This month, we cut wheat and rye. Unfortunately we had wind storms this year and some of our wheat and rye was lodged, making it hard for the headers to pick up the heads. Nevertheless, we still had a bountiful harvest.
In our operation, we rake and bale the wheat and rye straw in small squares. Some of it we keep for bedding, for the few head of livestock we have, but most of it we sell throughout the fall and winter. We also ran the pivot one pass around the field to reduce some of the stress on the corn while it tassels, but in southeastern Nebraska we have been very fortunate and irrigation motors haven't been run until recently.
This past week I attended the Nebraska Agricultural Youth Institute (NAYI). While I was gone we accumulated over 2 inches of rain, which was very beneficial to our dryland crops, but it put a halt on our haying operation. While we wait for the ground to dry, we have been busy in the shop, maintaining equipment, fixing tires and running miscellaneous errands.